QCS Unveils Strategic Plan To Enhance Cancer Care, Support

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: of Social Development and Family H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi launched Qatar Cancer Society (QCS)'s Strategic Plan for 2025-2028 yesterday, aiming to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and survivors.

The strategy also focuses on raising cancer awareness, contributing to scientific research, improving healthcare services, enhancing partnerships, and fostering community collaboration.

The launch event was attended by US Ambassador to Qatar, H E Timmy Davis; Director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Programmes Department at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Sheikh Dr. Mohamed bin Hamad Al Thani; and several senior officials from the ministry, Hamad Medical Corporation, and Primary Health Care Corporation.



Qatar to host first Gulf Cybersecurity Forum today

QRCS, UK Embassy to support mental health of Palestinian evacuees Match For Hope 2025 tickets now on sale

Read Also

On the occasion, the Minister also honoured the sponsors and supporters of the Qatar Cancer Society, including The Peninsula, in the presence of Chairman of QCS, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani.

Their invaluable contributions have played a pivotal role in sustaining the fight against cancer and providing ongoing support to those affected by the disease.

Addressing the event, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani, said,“The Qatar Cancer Society is proud to launch its new Strategic Plan for 2025-2028, which truly reflects our ambitious vision of improving the lives of cancer patients and providing the necessary support to combat the disease. This will be achieved by building strong partnerships with relevant sectors to ensure the desired outcomes are met.”

“This launch comes at a critical time when public health challenges have increased, and the need to enhance health services and improve care quality for patients and their families, particularly concerning cancer, has become more urgent,” he added.

The strategic plan outlines four key intermediate outcomes aimed at strengthening the Qatar Cancer Society's impact. These include fostering institutional innovation and enhancing collaboration with partners, ensuring continuous improvement in service delivery to better meet the needs of beneficiaries, focusing on the development of staff and volunteers to align with the society's strategic goals, and diversifying fundraising efforts to secure financial sustainability, ensuring the continuity of services and support for cancer patients and survivors.

The Strategic Plan for 2025-2028 aligns with national and sectoral frameworks to strengthen cancer prevention, early detection, and patient care.

“Our new strategy is based on several key strategic references, including the Third National Development Strategy of Qatar (2024-2030), which supports the pillars of sustainable development across various sectors such as economic, health, social, educational, and more; the 2023-2030 Charitable and Humanitarian Work Sector Strategy, which enhances efforts to provide necessary support to patients and improve their living conditions through various awareness and humanitarian programmes; the 2024-2030 Health Strategy, which focuses on population health, integrated services and care, patient experience, and health system efficiency; and the Qatar Cancer Plan (2023-2026), which aims to strengthen prevention, early detection, and improve healthcare for cancer patients in Qatar,” the QCS Chairman said.