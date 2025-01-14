Merryland International School Wins The 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize In The Global High Schools Middle East & North...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Merryland International School, a private school in Abu Dhabi, UAE, has been named the winner of the 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Global High – Middle East & North Africa category. The school was recognised for its groundbreaking project to improve air quality and reduce CO2 emissions in classrooms using biodegradable carbon sponge bricks made from coconut fibre and natural rubber infused with carbon-absorbing algae.

The innovative project focuses on producing bricks capable of significantly reducing atmospheric carbon emissions. The algae integrated into the bricks can absorb CO2 at levels several times greater than an average tree, offering a scalable, eco-friendly solution to enhance air quality while fostering a healthier learning environment for students and staff.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, praised the project's ingenuity and impact:“Merryland International School's project showcases the powerful role of education in driving sustainability. By integrating innovation with environmental stewardship, they are not only improving air quality but also equipping students with the tools to lead a sustainable future.”

Mrs. Susheela George, Founder of Merryland International School, expressed her pride and gratitude:“Winning the Zayed Sustainability Prize is a monumental achievement for our school and our community. This award inspires us to continue our mission of nurturing future leaders who are committed to creating a healthier, more sustainable world. It reaffirms our belief in the power of education to spark imagination and innovation.”

The US $150,000 award will enable Merryland International School to implement its carbon sponge brick project on a larger scale, constructing a wall that supplies fresh oxygen while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The project will engage students aged 10 to 18, involving them in exhibitions and hands-on learning focused on solving environmental challenges. The initiative also aims to inspire broader adoption of sustainable practices across the UAE and beyond.

Through their commitment to addressing pressing global challenges with innovative, nature-inspired solutions, Merryland International School exemplifies the transformative impact of youth-driven sustainability initiatives.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize recognises individuals and organisations driving impactful solutions across the categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools. Since its inception, the Prize has positively impacted over 407 million lives worldwide, honouring the visionary legacy of the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Since 2013, the Global High Schools category has awarded 56 schools from six regions, including Sub-Saharan Africa, The Americas, Middle East & North Africa, Europe & Central Asia, South Asia, and East Asia & Pacific. These winners have impacted the lives of over 56,599 students and 480,660 people in their wider communities.

About the Zayed Sustainability Prize

The Zayed Sustainability Prize is the UAE's pioneering award for innovative solutions to global challenges. A tribute to the legacy and vision of the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Prize aims to drive sustainable development worldwide.

Each year, across the Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools categories, the Prize rewards organizations and high schools for their groundbreaking solutions to our planet's most pressing needs.

Through its 117 winners over 17 years, the Prize has positively impacted more than 400 million lives globally, inspiring innovators to amplify their impact and chart a sustainable future for all.

