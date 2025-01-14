Renowned Dermatologist Dr. Anna Chacon Unveils Skin Deep: Bold New Podcast Redefining Skin Health & Beauty Conversations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- January 2025 marks a transformative moment in the world of dermatology and skincare as Dr. Anna Chacon , one of the nation's foremost dermatologists, launches Skin Deep -a dynamic, groundbreaking podcast designed to inform, empower, and entertain. Known for her revolutionary teledermatology practice that spans all 50 states, her culturally inclusive healthcare initiatives, and her recently opened Miami-based clinic, Dr. Chacon now takes her expertise to the airwaves, bringing skin science to the forefront of public conversation.Debuting in January 2025, with episodes released every other Thursday at 7 PM EST on all major podcast platforms, Skin Deep is more than just the surface-it promises to challenge conventions, explore untold stories, and demystify the intricacies of skin health. Beyond this, it aims to delve into medical controversies, confront challenges in practice, and highlight dynamic leaders and key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the field. By bringing patient stories to life, particularly those involving difficult cases, Skin Deep serves as a powerful avenue for advocacy and change. With a star-studded guest list and an engaging, science-meets-entertainment format, the podcast is poised to become a must-listen for anyone seeking to understand skincare beyond the surface.A Visionary Approach to Skin and Beauty"Skin Deep isn't just a podcast; it's a movement,"* says Dr. Anna Chacon. "I created this platform to bridge the gap between clinical dermatology, beauty trends, and holistic wellness. It's time to dispel myths, embrace diversity, and empower people with knowledge about their skin-their largest and most visible organ.”Every episode combines cutting-edge dermatological science with real-life stories, actionable advice, and cheeky humor. By blending expert insights with engaging discussions, Skin Deep speaks to everyone-from beauty enthusiasts and skincare novices to medical professionals and wellness advocates.Star Guests and Game-Changing TopicsThe first season of Skin Deep brings together a powerhouse lineup of guests from diverse fields, each offering unique perspectives:- Mitchel Ashley, top NYC personal injury attorney, discusses dermatology malpractice and how to navigate high-stakes situations in the medical and legal arenas.- Christy Swaid, Guinness World Record holder and fitness entrepreneur, explores skincare strategies for athletes battling sun exposure and environmental damage.- Maliya Patel, trailblazing teen entrepreneur, delves into preventative skincare habits for Gen Z and the surprising link between mental health and skin health.- Colleen Baren, beauty industry strategist and former L'Oréal VP, unveils the latest consumer demands shaping the skincare landscape.- Lana Kerr, innovator behind the CO2 Carboxy Mask, breaks down the science of her revolutionary anti-aging skincare solution.- Jamila Powell, mother, attorney and entrepreneur - has turned her passion for hair and self-care into a business.Meet the Hosts: Dr. Anna and GnocchiAdding an extra layer of charm to the podcast is Dr. Chacon's co-host, Gnocchi, her rescued tropical green parrot and social media darling. Together, they infuse humor and warmth into every conversation, making complex topics accessible and relatable.About Dr. Anna ChaconDr. Anna Chacon is a nationally accredited board-certified dermatologist, global telemedicine pioneer, Latina entrepreneur and philanthropist. Through her non-profit organization, Indigenous Dermatology, she delivers culturally sensitive care to underserved indigenous communities across North America. In 2024, she opened Miami Derm, her first brick-and-mortar clinic in Coral Gables, where she combines innovation and compassion to offer world-class skincare solutions. Dr. Chacon's groundbreaking career has redefined dermatology, emphasizing accessibility, inclusivity, and patient-first care. With licenses spanning all 50 states, she has built a robust teledermatology practice that makes high-quality care available to patients nationwide.Why Skin Deep MattersFrom debunking beauty myths to exploring the intersection of mental health and skincare, Skin Deep is more than a podcast; it's a platform for change. It seeks to empower listeners with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed choices about their skin, their health, and their confidence. "Skin Deep is where science meets storytelling,"* says Dr. Chacon. "It's about celebrating diversity, embracing individuality, and understanding of the vocation of medicine. This is my way of bringing my passion as a doctor to a global audience."Join the Skin Deep CommunityListeners can tune into Skin Deep on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major platforms starting January 2025. New episodes will air every other Thursday at 7 PM EST. Whether you're seeking the latest skincare tips, an in-depth look at cutting-edge treatments, or inspiration to elevate your beauty routine, Skin Deep is your ultimate resource.###About Skin DeepSkin Deep is the podcast where Miami-based dermatologist, beauty expert, and global healthcare innovator Dr. Anna Chacon explores the fascinating world of skin health, wellness, and medical controversies. Joined by industry-leading guests from beauty, wellness, and medicine, the show blends expert insights with humor, delivering actionable advice in an engaging, accessible format. New episodes air every other Thursday at 7 PM EST on all major podcast platforms the science behind serums to navigating dermatology malpractice, Skin Deep covers a wide spectrum of topics designed to inform and inspire. Featuring high-profile guests and cheeky banter with Dr. Chacon's co-host,“Gnocchi the parrot,” the podcast is a celebration of diversity, individuality, and self-care. Listen and follow Skin Deep on Spotify!About Miami DermMiami Derm is Dr. Anna Chacon's premier dermatology clinic, located in Coral Gables, FL. The clinic offers a full suite of skincare services, from medical treatments and cosmetic procedures to personalized skincare consultations. Rooted in Dr. Chacon's vision of delivering high-quality, inclusive care, Miami Derm is committed to helping patients achieve healthy, glowing skin.Appointments can be scheduled online at MiamiDerm or by calling 305-902-5733.About Indigenous DermatologyIndigenous Dermatology is a non-profit organization founded by Dr. Anna Chacon, dedicated to providing culturally sensitive dermatological care to underserved indigenous communities. Through outreach programs, education, and specialized care, the organization bridges healthcare gaps and ensures that remote and indigenous populations receive the dermatological services they deserve. For more information, visit IndigenousDermatology.Follow Dr. Anna Chacon and Skin Deep on Instagram @MiamiDerm.

