Mps Refer 2023 Audit Bureau Report To Finance Committee

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Lower House, during a session chaired by Speaker Ahmad Safadi, on Monday approved by majority vote to refer the 72 Annual Audit Bureau Report for 2023 to its Finance Committee.

Prime Jafar Hassan and Cabinet members attended the legislative session, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Lawmakers stressed the need to legally support the Audit Bureau in fulfilling its duties comprehensively, improving oversight of public funds and referring violations in the report to the judiciary.

MPs also called for broader powers for the Audit Bureau, granting its employees judicial authority, boosting its workforce and monitoring public funds in public shareholding companies regardless of the government's shareholding percentage.

The deputies highlighted the Audit Bureau's role as a "key" oversight body for public funds and combating financial corruption, stressing the importance of addressing administrative and financial corruption and enhancing internal oversight across all ministries and institutions.

Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Monem Odat, responding to MPs' remarks, said that the government values the efforts of the bureau in issuing its 2023 report, recognising it as an independent oversight arm of the Parliament.

He noted that a ministerial committee has been formed to address and rectify the violations mentioned in the report, with all outcomes being shared with the Lower House's Finance Committee under the oversight of the Parliament.

The minister added that the bureau submits quarterly reports to the Parliament, and amendments introduced in 2011 mandate lawmakers to discuss these reports in the same or subsequent parliamentary session.

The MPs debated the report and agreed to refer it to the Finance Committee following initial discussions.

Each MP was granted two minutes to discuss the report.

Meanwhile, the Lower House approved, by majority, to refer the following draft laws to competent committees: social security law for 2024, law regulating the surveying and real estate offices profession for 2024, and the Agricultural Risk Management Fund law for 2024.

The social security draft law aims to address changes in work patterns, including flexible work, expand social security coverage and protect labour rights.

The bill also allows non-Jordanians with a minimum of 120 mandatory contributions, including children of Jordanian women, to opt for voluntary contributions, enabling them to qualify for disability and retirement benefits under specific regulations.

The draft law also seeks to equalise benefits between men and women by allowing widowers of insured women or pension recipients to claim their entitled share without conditions.

The draft law regulating the surveying and real estate offices profession introduces updated licensing conditions for surveying, real estate appraisal and office operations, including obligations, fees and penalties for violations.

The Agricultural Risk Management Fund draft law aims to foster solidarity among farmers in addressing agricultural risks, encouraging investment and minimising financial losses.

It also outlines the roles of the fund's management committee, its financial resources and expenditure, while enabling compensation for non-subscribed farmers affected by frost damage.