Mori App Launch Draws Global Healthcare & Government Leaders, Setting New Standard In AI-Powered End-Of-Life Planning

Jocelyn Campbell, CEO and Founder of ComplyAi, introduces private guests to Marisa Messana, Pro Golfer and Sports Illustrated Host at the close of the mori app launch event.

Health ComplyAi successfully debuted mori, its revolutionary AI-powered life planning platform, drawing 70 leaders in healthcare, technology, and government.

- Jocelyn Campbell, Founder and CEO of Health ComplyAiWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Health ComplyAi successfully debuted mori , its revolutionary AI-powered life planning platform, at an exclusive launch event that drew over 70 distinguished leaders in healthcare, technology, and government. The gathering at PGA Resort Private Members Club in Palm Beach Gardens showcased mori's groundbreaking approach to modernizing end-of-life planning through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology."Today's successful launch represents years of development and collaboration with healthcare providers, technologists, and end-users," said Jocelyn Campbell, Founder and CEO of Health ComplyAi, during her keynote address. "mori transforms how individuals and families approach end-of-life planning, making it accessible, secure, and deeply personalized."Attendees experienced firsthand how the platform streamlines healthcare directives, estate planning, and digital asset management through an intuitive mobile interface.Several mayors supported the launch and highlighted their adoption of mori's emergency protocol system marking the platform's immediate community impact through the "mori for Municipalities" program.Distinguished guests and panelists included Mayor Tomeka Butler of Eudora, Arkansas and Mayor Weyling White of Ahoskie, North Carolina, who shared insights on mori's potential impact on community emergency preparedness.“I'm honored to be here and for Ahoskie to be among the first adapters for mori.” said Mayor White.Chief Technology Officer, David Franklin demonstrated how mori's blockchain technology ensures the highest level of security for sensitive personal information while maintaining user accessibility. "What we've built goes beyond traditional planning tools," Franklin explained. "mori adapts to each user's unique circumstances while maintaining best-in-class security standards."Sports Illustrated host and professional golfer Marisa Messana took the stage at the event, sharing expert golfing insights and leading a thoughtful discussion on the parallels between golf and life planning.The event underscored how golf, much like life planning, fosters reflection, connection, and mindfulness. By combining these principles, the mori app encourages users to live more intentionally while creating a roadmap for their future."Today we celebrate the launch of the mori app, inspired by a timeless truth: reminding us to live life more fully while planning for the best version of our future,” said Messana.“Like a round of golf, it gives us space to reflect, connect with others, and most importantly, appreciate the present moment as we build towards an extraordinary future."Event highlights included:- Interactive demonstrations of mori's ease-of-use- Panel discussions on AI ethics in healthcare planning- Networking sessions connecting healthcare innovators with community leaders- Exclusive previews of upcoming platform features"Today marks the beginning of a new era in end-of-life planning," stated Founder Jocelyn Campbell. "mori's successful launch demonstrates the market's readiness for an AI-powered solution that puts dignity and personal choice first."About Health ComplyAiHealth ComplyAi innovates AI-driven life planning solutions, empowering individuals and families with secure, personalized tools for managing healthcare directives, estate planning, and digital legacies. The company's mission is to foster open dialogue about life and legacy planning, ensuring every individual's wishes are honored with dignity and respect. Learn more at and .Health ComplyAi is at the forefront of transforming the life planning industry with mori. To explore partnership opportunities and learn more, visit .Contact:Jocelyn Campbell, Founder & CEOHealth ComplyAiPhone: (561) 460-5262Email: ...

Shauna Smith-Pierre

Digital Content Chick

...

Introducing the mori App

