Kelly's Dry Cleaners in Farmington, NM, joins the Certified Restoration Drycleaning (CRDN), offering specialized garment restoration and repair.

FARMINGTON, NM, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kelly's Dry Cleaners Joins Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network to Expand Services

Kelly's Dry Cleaners, a trusted name in laundry and dry cleaning services in Farmington, New Mexico, is proud to announce its membership in the Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network (CRDN). This partnership marks a major milestone, allowing the company to broaden its offerings with advanced restoration dry cleaning services.

Expanding Expertise with CRDN Membership

By joining CRDN, Kelly's Dry Cleaners has solidified its position as an industry leader in Western Colorado and beyond. The CRDN is an international network of professional dry cleaners that specializes in restoring garments and textiles damaged by fire, smoke, water, and other disasters.

As a CRDN member, Kelly's Dry Cleaners gains access to cutting-edge technology, best practices, and specialized training in restoration dry cleaning. This affiliation allows them to extend their services beyond traditional laundry, helping customers salvage cherished garments and textiles impacted by unforeseen emergencies.

Home and Commercial Content Fire and Water Damage Restoration

The decision to join CRDN underscores Kelly's Dry Cleaners' commitment to meeting the evolving needs of their community. By offering restoration drycleaning, they aim to assist families and businesses in recovering from disasters such as fires and floods.

Understanding the emotional and practical significance of garments and textiles, Kelly's Dry Cleaners approaches restoration projects with urgency and care. Their team is dedicated to helping customers restore treasured items while providing compassionate, reliable service during challenging times.

A Legacy of Outstanding Service, Now Expanded

For over a decade, Kelly's Dry Cleaners has been synonymous with quality and customer satisfaction. Whether it's routine dry cleaning or intricate garment restoration, customers can trust Kelly's Dry Cleaners to deliver exceptional results. Now, with their CRDN affiliation, they are equipped to handle even the most complex restoration projects.

"We are proud to join the Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network, allowing us to bring specialized garment restoration services to our community during critical times." Author: Scott Kelly, Owner of Kelly's Dry Cleaners

Kelly's Dry Cleaners & Garment restoration

Garment restoration is essential because it allows expensive and cherished clothing to be saved rather than discarded after disasters such as fires, floods, or smoke damage. High-end garments, often made from delicate fabrics and intricate designs, can carry significant monetary and sentimental value. Restoration dry cleaning uses specialized techniques to carefully clean, repair, and revive these items, preserving their quality and extending their lifespan. By restoring rather than replacing, customers not only protect their investment but also maintain the emotional connection tied to treasured pieces, whether it's a designer suit, a wedding gown, or family heirloom textiles.



About Kelly's Dry Cleaners

Located at 2814 E 20th St in Farmington, New Mexico, Kelly's Dry Cleaners has been providing top-tier laundry and dry cleaning services for over 10 years. Their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction is evident in every garment they handle. With their new restoration services, they now specialize in restoring clothing and textiles damaged by fire, smoke, and water.

For more information about Kelly's Dry Cleaners' restoration drycleaning services, visit their website or visit them at 2814 E 20th St, Farmington, New Mexico 87402 .

Scott Kelly

Kelly's Dry Cleaners

+1 970-903-1642

