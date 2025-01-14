Taco John’S Unveils Omcheese Quesadilla Taco, A Bold Fusion Of Menu Favorites

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco John's® is turning up the flavor with the launch of its new OMCheese Quesadilla Taco – a freshly grilled four cheese quesadilla folded around a taco for the perfect marriage of two Mexican cuisine favorites.

A Taco Experience Like No Other

With a cheese pull for days, the OMCheese Quesadilla Taco is a rich, gooey taco experience that is greater than the sum of its parts. The limited-time menu item features a grilled quesadilla shell smothered in a warm, melty blend of four delicious cheeses – Cheddar, Asadero, Monterey Jack and Queso Blanco – folded around a Fiesta Softshell Taco filled with grilled, all-white meat chicken, savory Fiesta Sauce, house-made Pico de Gallo and crisp lettuce.

Perfectly Sized, Perfectly Priced

The OMCheese Quesadilla Taco is generously sized for a satisfying meal on its own for just over $4. Guests looking for even more value can upgrade to a combo with Potato Olés® and a drink, or a new bundle which includes an OMCheese Quesadilla Taco, Nacho Crunch Beef Burrito, Small Potato Olés®, Churro and Small Drink.

“OMCheese Quesadilla Tacos represent the bold, creative flavors Taco John's is known for,” said Brad Bergaus, Taco John's Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation.“This innovative dish combines a melty, cheesy quesadilla with the freshness of our signature tacos, delivering a completely new way to experience Taco John's that will appeal to first-time and longtime guests.”

About Taco John's®

With nearly 350 restaurants in 22 states, Taco John's is one of America's largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John's® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 55 years. Offering signature specials like Taco Tuesday, the $2-3-4 Value Menu, and beloved originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John's takes pride in a made-to-order menu using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings, and sauces. Recognized as one of Entrepreneur's "Top Food Franchises of 2023" and hailed by QSR Magazine as a "Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food's Top Players," Taco John's continues to expand into new territories. For more information, visit TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John's on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok .

