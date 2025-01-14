Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Skimmer Guard For Swimming Pools (CTK-117)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent debris and larger items from entering the skimmer intake area of a swimming pool," said an inventor, from

Poth, Texas, "so I invented the SKIMMER GUARD. My design helps prevent clogging situations that could damage the pool pump."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to protect a swimming pool skimmer device. In doing so, it would keep floating debris and larger items away from the skimmer. As a result, it increases safety and convenience, and it could help extend the life of the pool pump. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the owners of swimming pools, hotels, public pools, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

