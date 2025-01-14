Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Skimmer Guard For Swimming Pools (CTK-117)
Date
1/14/2025 11:31:32 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent debris and larger items from entering the skimmer intake area of a swimming pool," said an inventor, from
Poth, Texas, "so I invented the SKIMMER GUARD. My design helps prevent clogging situations that could damage the pool pump."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to protect a swimming pool skimmer device. In doing so, it would keep floating debris and larger items away from the skimmer. As a result, it increases safety and convenience, and it could help extend the life of the pool pump. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the owners of swimming pools, hotels, public pools, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CTK-117, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN14012025003732001241ID1109089560
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.