Gunnar Siréus Releases 'The Aspiring Full Stack Developer's Playbook: From AI To Microservices And Kubernetes'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Book Cover

The Author Gunnar Siréus

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gunnar Siréus introduces“The Aspiring Full Stack Developer's Playbook: From AI to Microservices and Kubernetes”, an essential resource for .NET developers eager to expand their expertise in full-stack development. Designed to be accessible and actionable, this offers a clear overview of foundational concepts while empowering readers to dive deeper through hands-on applications.Unlike dense manuals, this book simplifies complex concepts into an easy-to-read format, making it approachable for developers of all levels. Gunnar Siréus bridges the gap between theory and practice by including downloadable applications, allowing readers to implement and experiment with the principles covered in real-time on their own computers.Key features include:.Comprehensive Overviews: Gain a solid understanding of essential full-stack technologies like .NET Core, microservices, and Kubernetes..Practical Applications: Access pre-built applications that bring the concepts to life and help readers learn by doing..Time-Saving Insights: Cut through unnecessary complexity with Gunnar's clear and concise explanations..A Playbook for Modern Development: Whether you're integrating AI capabilities, managing microservices, or deploying applications with Kubernetes, this book serves as a practical guide for navigating today's development landscape. Gunnar Siréus offers a roadmap to mastering full-stack development, ensuring readers stay competitive in an ever-evolving industry.About the AuthorGunnar Siréus describes himself as a "regular guy" from Sweden, living in Stockholm with his family. However, his career is anything but ordinary. With over 40 years of experience in the tech industry and 25 years as a programmer, Gunnar has seen the evolution of technology firsthand. His deep expertise and passion for programming have culminated his book. Gunnar enjoys life with his family in the vibrant city of Stockholm.Gunnar Siréus was motivated to author this book to fill the need for an easy-to-read resource for .NET Full Stack Developers. It covers essential concepts through 12 practical applications, featuring implementations with SQLite, SQL Server, .NET backend with messaging, and microservice architecture using Web API. The book includes frontend development with React, Vue, Angular, and Blazor, showcasing examples such as JWT authorization, session management, drag-and-drop file uploads, and state management. It also demonstrates broadcast and point-to-point messaging with SQL Server, as well as managing microservices using REST calls through a“Scheduled Service” or Hangfire. Docker and Kubernetes are utilized for running microservice configurations.Message from the Author“My book's goal is to show that programming is fun and all about creativity. As a teen, I dreamed of being a rock musician and playing in a band. But life led me to become a developer instead. And honestly, it's just as fulfilling and way easier than being a rock star. Plus, working with other developers feels a lot like playing in a band. With my book, I hope to connect with other programmers to exchange ideas.”For more information about Gunnar Siréus and his other works, please visit his websiteRecently, Gunnar Siréus participated on a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview, hosted by Logan Crawford. During this engaging conversation, Gunnar offered a deep dive into the heart of his book,“The Aspiring Full Stack Developer's Playbook: From AI to Microservices and Kubernetes”. He expressively shared his insights, inspirations, and the practical knowledge that makes his book an invaluable resource for .NET developers. The interview was a captivating exploration of his journey in the tech industry and his passion for empowering fellow developers through accessible and actionable guidance. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: )Whether you're building your first application or looking to refine your process, this book is your go-to guide for modern development.“The Aspiring Full Stack Developer's Playbook: From AI to Microservices and Kubernetes” is now available for purchase on major online platforms such as Amazon or you may click this link

Luna Harrington

Prime Seven Media

+ +1 414-882-5318

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

The Spotlight Network on The Aspiring Full Stack Developer's Playbook by Gunnar Siréus

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.