Former SLB Executive And SPE President Jeff Spath To Lead Tachyus Board, Driving Innovation In Reservoir Management

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tachyus, a leader in advanced AI-driven reservoir management solutions for the oil and industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Jeff Spath as Chairman of the Board. Dr. Spath brings 40 years of experience in the sector, offering a combination of technical expertise and visionary leadership that will guide Tachyus in its mission to transform reservoir management and energy optimization.

Dr. Spath is widely recognized for his contributions to the oil and gas industry. He served as the 2014 Society of Engineers (SPE) President, led Schlumberger's Reservoir Management Group as President, and held the CEO role at the Texas Oil & Gas Institute. He holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University and a Ph.D. in Reservoir Engineering from the Mining University of Leoben, Austria.

"Dr. Spath's deep expertise and leadership are invaluable as Tachyus continues to innovate and deliver data-driven solutions to optimize production and sustainability for the energy sector," said Fernando Gutierrez, CEO of Tachyus. "His appointment as Chairman of the Board reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of reservoir management through AI/ML-enabled technologies."

Dr. Spath expressed enthusiasm about joining Tachyus, stating, "I am honored to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Tachyus's groundbreaking approach to AI Driven Reservoir Management represents a transformative step forward for the industry. I look forward to supporting the company's mission to drive innovation, improve efficiency, and address the reservoir management and optimization challenges facing operators today."

Tachyus is at the forefront of energy technology innovation, providing advanced tools that integrate data, physics, and AI to optimize production efficiency and reduce carbon intensity. Its flagship platforms, Aqueon and Aurion , enable operators to enhance well production and ultimate recovery, reduce costs and manage GHG emissions.

The appointment highlights Tachyus's dedication to advancing cutting-edge technologies that meet the industry's evolving demands. With his leadership, Tachyus is poised to strengthen its position as a global leader in AI modeling, reservoir management, optimization, and sustainable energy solutions.

Tachyus develops innovative technology solutions for the oil and gas industry, combining data, physics, and machine learning to optimize energy production and sustainability. Tachyus delivers advanced tools that drive operational excellence and align with the energy sector's future goals.

