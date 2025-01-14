Vivreau Survey Reveals Canadians’ Drinking Water Habits And Commitment To Sustainability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Vivreau 2025 Hydration Habits Survey unveils Canadians' water habits, sources and preferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vivreau , North America's leading sustainable water solution, released the results of its 2025 Hydration Habits Survey. The study offers valuable insights into Canadians' water consumption patterns, sources, and preferences, and sheds light on key trends driving changes in how Canadians approach hydration and sustainability.

The survey revealed a concerning statistic: about one in four Canadians consume just two or fewer glasses of water on a typical day. The data also highlights notable differences between Canadians and Americans. Almost half (46%) of Canadians primarily drink unfiltered tap water, compared to only 25% of Americans.

However, the survey also underscores a promising trend among Canadians-in particular, the younger generations-prioritizing environmental responsibility. The majority (61%) of Canadians always carry a reusable water bottle, with this number rising to 74% among those aged 18 to 34. Additionally, Canadians are less reliant on bottled water, with just 13% choosing it as their main water source, compared to 34% of Americans. Many feel guilty about using single-use containers such as plastic water bottles, with 65% of Canadians expressing this sentiment.

"Understanding consumer behaviour is vital to shaping solutions that address both health and environmental priorities," said Tom Spillane, Vice President of Technical Development at Vivreau. "The Vivreau Water Survey highlights a rising trend towards sustainable water consumption, with the younger generation at the forefront. Young Canadians are not only drinking more water, but also adopting eco-friendly water practices, such as utilizing reusable water bottles. At Vivreau, we're committed to supporting these values by providing sustainable, high-quality water solutions that reflect Canadians' commitment to reducing single-use plastics.”

Other key findings from the 2025 Vivreau Water Survey include:

Consumption Habits



On average, Canadians consume 4.4 glasses of water on a typical weekday and 4.2 glasses on a typical weekend day. Younger Canadians tend to drink more water than older generations. Among Gen Z, 23% report consuming seven or more glasses of water on a typical weekday, compared to just 12% of Baby Boomers.

Water Sources



Nearly half (46%) of Canadians primarily drink unfiltered tap water, while 34% choose filtered tap water as their go-to option. Only 13% of Canadians say they rely on bottled water as their primary source of drinking water (compared to 34% of Americans). Young Canadians are less likely to depend on bottled water as a primary source. Only 7% of those aged 18-34 report drinking bottled water as their primary water source, compared to 15% of those aged 35-54 and 16% of those aged 55 and up.

Water Preferences



Taste (69%), lack of chemicals or contaminants (48%), and convenience or ease of access (38%) are the top factors influencing Canadians' water choices.

38% of Canadians prefer tap water, and 30% favour filtered or purified water, while only 11% opt for bottled water as their top choice (compared to 21% of Americans). Almost all (96%) Canadians agree that water quality is important to them when choosing their drinking water source.



Sustainability



The majority of Canadians (65%) experience guilt when purchasing single-use plastic water bottles. This sentiment is particularly pronounced among women, with 74% expressing guilt compared to 56% of men. Younger Canadians also feel this more acutely, with 75% of Gen Z reporting guilt. In contrast, this figure drops to 65% among Baby Boomers and 57% among Gen X. 61% of Canadians regularly carry reusable water bottles, with 74% of those aged 18–34 adopting them as their go-to hydration method. In comparison, 62% of individuals aged 35-54 and 53% of those aged 55 and older report doing the same.

The Vivreau survey findings emphasize a positive shift towards sustainable water consumption practices and highlight generational differences in hydration habits. For more information about Vivreau and the 2025 Water Survey, visit vivreauwater.com .

These findings are from a survey conducted by Vivreau North America from December 10th to December 12th, 2024, among a representative sample of 1,525 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About Vivreau

Vivreau embraces this simple idea: local water can be transformed to be even better than the heavily marketed bottled stuff, and at a tiny fraction of the footprint. In 2009, Vivreau Water revolutionized the sustainable office water dispenser market in North America. Vivreau dispensers connect to already existing water sources to provide delicious, micro-filtered still, sparkling, and hot water without the need for plastic bottles or cans. A familiar name in the hospitality sector for enabling restaurants to bottle and sell their own water, and a common sight in offices and boardrooms across North America as a way of increasing morale and brand awareness, Vivreau continues to grow with innovative new solutions for hygiene-sensitive environments.

