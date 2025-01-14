ROKFORM Expands Lineup Of Car Charging Mounts With Two New Products

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We're thrilled to expand our lineup of car charging mounts with these two new products, making it easy to mount your phone in your car while staying powered and safe," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "Whether you need a sleek dashboard solution or a secure windshield mount, ROKFORM has you covered."

The new charging mounts combine ROKFORM's signature sleek design with advanced wireless charging capabilities. They offer unparalleled functionality and style for drivers seeking a streamlined power and mounting solution.

The Magnetic Windshield Car Charger features a durable aluminum and lightweight reinforced synthetic fiber construction, precision viewing adjustments, and enhanced suction to the windshield for ultimate stability. It delivers fast 15W wireless charging, ensuring drivers stay powered.

The Magnetic Dash Car Charger is engineered with the same premium aluminum build, adjustability, and 15W wireless charging and mounts to the dashboard with 3M VHB Tape, allowing for damage- and residue-free removal. Its compact design seamlessly integrates into any vehicle's interior, making it the ideal choice for drivers who prioritize functionality and aesthetics.

Both chargers are compatible with any MagSafe® compatible phone or case and are leveled up when paired with ROKFORM's signature cases and accessories.

These new car charging mounts - along with other mounts, power accessories, and cases - are available at rokform.

About ROKFORM:



Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped its way to becoming a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. It is based in Irvine, California. With 14 patents and counting, ROKFORM remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche, with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience them. Learn more at rokform.

