The butane market is valued at US$75.947 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% over the forecast period.

The butane market's growth is attributed to its increasing application in making liquid gases (LPG) and the corresponding use of LPG for domestic demand. Increasing adoption of LPG as a domestic in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, such as India and China, where it is one of the largest imported commodities, and the means of government subsidies will remain a key driving factor for the growing demand for butane.

According to the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS), the global import of butanes was 41.52 million metric tons in 2023. The top importers of liquefied butanes were India, China, Indonesia, the European Union, and Morocco. In Egypt, the government supplied around 3.6 million tons of butane gas, and Petrogas filled 310 million cylinders through 49 filling stations in fiscal year (FY) 2023/24. The government company Petrogas has 3,067 distribution centers. Increasing demand from the construction industry

The construction and building industry worldwide is showing a significant pace of growth and development. One of the primary reasons for this industry's expansion is the growing global urbanization. This includes constructing parks, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, houses, buildings, etc., for a large urban population.

A construction site has several uses for energy, including cutting, welding, roofing, and drying. To carry out the tasks, reliable fuel is essential. This can be a mixture of hydrocarbons such as propane and butane, LPG, a popular fuel.

Besides the increase in the construction industry, according to Eurostat, in the European Union, building construction increased by 1.1% compared from 2022 to 2023, and civil engineering increased by 4.1%. Countries with significant increases are Romania, Poland, and Belgium, which are the top countries showing considerable growth in the region. This increase in the construction industry indicates an overall increase in raw materials for inputs, including the butane market.

Butane market geographical outlook

By geography, the butane market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The major economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea dominate the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the fastest-growing emerging economies are from this region, such as ASEAN countries.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see notable growth in the butane market due to its increasing demand for household consumption.

In India, LPG refers to both liquefied propane and butane or mixtures. The number of LPG connections has grown significantly, from 14.52 crore in 2014 to over 32.73 crore as of August 1, 2024, including 10.33 crore PMUY connections. This increasing demand for household consumption will increase the need for butane in the country.

North America is expected to have a significant market share for butane products. The major applications of butane are in different industries, especially in the United States, such as aerosols, foam extrusion, packaging, cabinet heaters, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. Analyst View

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.1.1. Rising demand in the petrochemical industry

4.1.2. Increasing demand from the construction industry

4.1.3. Increasing use of butane in deodorants

4.2. Market Restraints

4.2.1. Fluctuation in prices

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. BUTANE MARKET BY END-USER INDUSTRY

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Residential

5.3. Industrial

5.4. Engine Fuel

5.5. Refinery

5.6. Others

Ashish Chemical Butane Energy

