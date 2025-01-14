How Third Federal CEO Marc A. Stefanski Built A Values-Driven Banking Legacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In"People First", Marc Stefanski chronicles the remarkable story of Third Federal Savings & Loan, a thriving institution in Northeast Ohio, born out of the Great Depression and now serving customers across the country. Through decades of economic cycles, growth, and challenges, the bank has remained steadfast in its commitment to its customers and associates through its values of love, trust, respect, commitment to excellence, and fun.The book outlines Stefanski's leadership philosophy, one centered on putting people first - customers, associates, and communities alike. Stefanski shares how Third Federal's values shaped the company's success and how building relationships can help readers build strong cultures in business, at home, and in their communities.From leading Third Federal through national economic crises, including the 2008 housing bubble, to developing a family-like corporate environment, Stefanski demonstrates that businesses thrive when relationships and integrity are prioritized over short-term gains."The book reflects my vision of leadership, and explores how our values have created the amazing culture of Third Federal," Stefanski said."It illustrates an awareness of how much relationships matter, of how we need to trust, love, and respect each other, and to have fun in our quest toward excellence. This is the Third Federal Way."Stefanski's candid reflections on leadership, legacy, and creating a values-driven financial institution offer inspiration for entrepreneurs, executives, and business leaders striving to balance success with purpose.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorMarc Stefanski has been the Chairman, CEO, and President of Third Federal since 1987. The company was founded by his parents, Ben and Gerome Stefanski, in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood in 1938. Under his leadership, Third Federal built a culture based on putting its customers and its associates first. Stefanski is deeply committed to the values of love (genuine concern), trust, respect, a commitment to excellence, and having fun. His unique blend of vision and values underscores Third Federal's reputation for integrity and service. Beyond steering the bank's strategic course, Stefanski drives community engagement within his own family's philanthropic efforts, and in the communities Third Federal serves, ensuring that the company remains an active partner and advocate. He and his wife Vanessa have seven children and grandchildren between them.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbes.

