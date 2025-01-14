Gotcha Covered Expands Into Florida's Paradise Coast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Charlie's history in franchising and love for the local community makes him a great representative for Gotcha Covered on the Paradise Coast," said David Dunsmuir, president of Gotcha Covered. "The vibrant and beautiful beaches in the Naples area will open up opportunities for outstanding growth."

Bever is a veteran in the franchising industry, serving 25 years as an executive before joining Gotcha Covered. He decided to join the franchise because it offers an opportunity to make a difference to the in Naples and Marco Island.

"I love being able to put a smile on a homeowner's face after a new home improvement is installed," Bever said. "This opportunity makes it possible for me to offer the best window covering products backed by the best service in Southwest Florida. I can't wait to see what the future has in store for this franchise."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Naples, visit .

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Gotcha Covered