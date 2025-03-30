King Of Saudi Arabia Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
The letter reads as follows:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
We are pleased to convey our most heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of the blessed Ramadan holiday. We wish you the best of health and happiness.
On this blessed holiday, we pray to Allah to grant Your Excellency and your brotherly people more progress and prosperity, and to make our Muslim Ummah strong and stable.
We extend our greetings and deep respect to Your Excellency.
Your brother,
Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia
