Edelman's APAC Head Of Business Marketing Steps Down, Starts New Agency
(MENAFN- PRovoke) Edelman's APAC head of business marketing, Simon Murphy, has stepped down as of 31 March, he told PRovoke Media exclusively. The communications veteran will be staring his own senior communications advisory, based in Melbourne, Indigo Murphy.
Murphy joined Edelman in 2017 as its head of corporate for Hong Kong. He was promoted to EVP, head of corporate innovation, APAC and global client lead in 2021 before moving up to his role as head of business marketing, APAC in 2023.
As head of business marketing, Murphy was responsible for delivering the strategy for integrating Edelman's business to business offerings and programs across practices, sectors and client work in Asia Pacific.
Indigo Murphy is a senior communications advisory, based in Melbourne, offering scalable and flexible access to top specialists in Australia and around the world. The goal of this new business is to support organisations from all sectors with business, political, and social communications challenges, helping shape strategies, stories and experiences that earn trust and drive commercial momentum, said Murphy.
"At Indigo Murphy, I'll continue to partner with clients directly and draw on a trusted global network of senior experts for projects spanning: business and brand marketing, corporate and public affairs, community engagement, digital and social activation, executive and employee engagement, issues and crisis management, influencer engagement, insights, strategy and creative planning, and even generative AI advisory and solutions," he added.
Murphy went on to say that he is incredibly grateful to Edelman for the past eight years and proud to be leaving on excellent terms.
"One of my key takeaways from this time is that stakeholder trust isn't a given - it's earned through action. That belief - more salient than ever in these turbulent times - is core to how Indigo Murphy will operate, and regardless of the client challenge, we will always front a senior team that delivers and then some," he said.
Murphy has had an extensive career, holding leadership positions in agencies such as a Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide as managing director of India and as the managing director and partner of The Narrative based in Sydney, Australia.
