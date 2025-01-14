Debris balls trigger closure of 9 beaches in Sydney

(MENAFN) The return of unknown debris balls has forced the shutting of 9 beaches in Sydney, the capital city of Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) after causing beach closures in late 2024.



On Tuesday, Sydney's Northern Beaches Council shut down nine beaches within its control following being informed of the balls littering the shore by the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) in NSW.



The closures include the iconic Manly Beach, one of Sydney's most popular destinations for surfing and swimming.



"The council was notified of the debris by the EPA and is collaborating with the state agency to collect samples for testing," the council stated.



"Most of the samples identified so far are marble-sized, with a few larger ones. The council is arranging for the safe removal of the material and conducting inspections of other beaches."



Beachgoers have been advised to avoid the affected areas and stay clear of the debris.



This follows an incident in October 2024, when thousands of debris balls washed up at seven beaches in Sydney's eastern region, leading to their closure for several days.



Additional debris balls were discovered at two beaches in southern Sydney in December 2024.



EPA testing of the debris from October revealed that the balls were composed of various materials, including fat, food, human waste, and drugs.

MENAFN14012025000045015839ID1109087546