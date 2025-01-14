Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Benin's Foreign Minister

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE of State at the of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and a number of regional and international issues.

