Global CMX Unveils UAE Expansion And Global Investment Fund At The World Future Energy Summit (WFES) In Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global CMX, a leading international and relations firm, has officially launched its UAE expansion during the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi. The expansion coincides with the UAE and Australia's recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is unlocking new opportunities for cross-border investments in energy, green fuels and green data technologies.As part of this strategic growth, Global CMX unveiled the first in a series of investment portfolios featuring renewable energy and infrastructure projects from Australia, with the inaugural portfolio valued at $500 million USD. This portfolio consists of energy storage assets, virtual power plants, and utility-scale solar projects, all designed to leverage the FTA framework to facilitate investment flows. Future portfolios are expected to vary in size and include additional projects, such as green fuels and utility-scale energy storage, further broadening the scope of opportunities for UAE and international stakeholders. The portfolio enables access to high-quality Australian assets while driving sustainable economic growth and energy transition in both nations. Furthermore, it emphasizes innovative green technologies, scalable renewable projects, and strategic partnerships aimed at fostering long-term collaboration between investors and governments, strengthening bilateral trade relations, and contributing to global net-zero ambitions.In addition, Global CMX is proud to announce the launch of a strategic investment fund, backed by global investors and dedicated to advancing renewable energy, green fuels, and data centre development across the UAE and Australia. The fund is a strategic initiative which aligns with the ongoing UAE-Australia free trade agreement, fostering deeper bilateral economic ties and promoting sustainable development in both nations.The initiative will focus on driving innovation and collaboration in key sectors critical to achieving net-zero goals, including the deployment of green hydrogen, solar and wind projects, and next-generation energy storage solutions. Recognizing the rising demand for sustainable digital infrastructure, the fund will also support the development of energy-efficient data centres, leveraging renewable power to meet the growing needs of the digital economy."Our mission is to unlock transformative opportunities for international investors and governments, providing a platform for sustainable growth and innovation," said Trevor Ducharme CEO of Global CMX. "This fund underscores our commitment to fostering long-term economic prosperity while addressing the urgent challenges of climate change and energy security." Through this initiative, Global CMX will not only enhance investment flows but also create a robust framework for knowledge-sharing, job creation, and the acceleration of green technologies, reinforcing the UAE-Australia partnership as a model for sustainable trade and development.“Global CMX is uniquely positioned to bridge markets and facilitate bankable investments in both the UAE and Australia. This initiative represents a significant step forward in advancing sustainable technologies and economic partnerships globally”, said Trevor Ducharme, CEO of Global CMXBy leveraging the incoming FTA's streamlined processes, Global CMX aims to facilitate seamless cross-border transactions between the UAE and Australia, fostering growth and collaboration across renewable energy and green technology markets. The UAE and Australia's energy industry are two of the most advanced globally, incorporating cutting-edge innovations such as green fuels, energy storage solutions, virtual power plants, and even pioneering efforts in fusion energy research” said Ducharme.“This positions Australia and the UAE as natural leaders and partners in driving the energy transition on a global scale.”The announcement at WFES underscores Global CMX's role as a key player in mobilizing global capital, advancing innovative energy technologies, and strengthening international economic ties. The World Future Energy Summit, a premier event for global leaders in sustainability, clean energy, and innovation, provides the perfect platform for Global CMX Energy to showcase its role in facilitating transformative partnerships and investments. With a focus on green energy and data initiatives, Global CMX chose WFES as the best opportunity to strengthen its engagement with key stakeholders from across the Middle East, Australia, and beyond.“WFES represents a global convergence of visionaries and changemakers,” said Ducharme.“We're excited to not only contribute to the discussions shaping the future of energy but to unveil a groundbreaking initiative that will further align sustainable energy solutions with cross-border collaboration. We anticipate significant activity and momentum following the ratification of the free trade agreement."

