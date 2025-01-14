(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela reopened its border crossings with Colombia and Brazil on Monday. This move came after a temporary closure implemented as a security measure. The Venezuelan announced this decision last week amidst internal and external tensions.



Authorities in Táchira state oversaw the reopening of the Atanasio Girardot bridge. This bridge connects Venezuela to Colombia's Norte de Santander department. Governor Freddy Bernal, accompanied by military officials, supervised the operation.



Bernal stated that the border reopened "in total peace and tranquility." He reaffirmed the state's commitment to maintaining security in the region. The governor's presence underscored the importance of this event for local authorities.



In Bolívar state, Governor Ángel Marcano supervised the reopening of the Brazilian border crossing. This took place in the Gran Sabana municipality. Over 100 heavy cargo vehicles crossed the border following the reopening.







Marcano described the move as a reflection of the people's will to advance in peace and development. He emphasized that the temporary closure was a measure to defend national sovereignty. This statement highlights the government's perspective on border control.



Governor Wilmer Rodríguez led the reopening of the José Antonio Páez international bridge in Apure state. This bridge connects Venezuela with Colombia's Arauca department. Rodríguez declared, "Peace has triumphed, and we continue to have a homeland".

Venezuela Reopens Borders with Colombia and Brazil After Security Closure

The governor stressed the importance of this action for normalizing bilateral relations. His statement reflects Venezuela's interest in maintaining regional connections. The reopening signals a potential easing of tensions between Venezuela and its neighbors.



Venezuela's decision to reopen its borders comes after President Nicolás Maduro's inauguration. The ceremony took place without any reported disturbances. This peaceful transition may have influenced the decision to reopen the borders.



The border reopening represents a significant step for regional trade and movement. It could potentially lead to improved diplomatic relations with neighboring countries. However, the long-term impact of this decision remains to be seen.

MENAFN14012025007421016031ID1109087394