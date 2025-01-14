'3 Idiots' At Mahakumbh 2025? Meet IIT Baba Abhay Singh, Who Turned To Spirituality After Studying Aerospace Engineering

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mahakumbh 2025: From Indians to Americans, devotees of different origins are coming to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to experience the world's biggest spiritual event. One of them is an aerospace engineer who graduated from IIT and left his profession to embrace spirituality.

Abhay Singh, now recognised as IITian Baba, has garnered significant attention after his interview at Mahakumbh 2025 went on social media.

Drawing a comparison with '3 Idiots ,' Abhay Singh told Network 18 in an interview that he always wanted to find meaning in life. That was the main reason why he pursued photography after graduating from IIT Bombay. In the end, he embraced spirituality and became a monk.

In an interview with Network 18, IITian Baba can be seen telling about his educational qualification and informing the reporter that he is an aerospace engineer from IIT Bombay .

'Ye avastha toh sabse best awastha hai': IITian Baba at Mahakumbh 2025

In the viral video, the interviewer told Abhay Singh that that he seems to be very educated.

“You speak well, you sound educated,” the interviewer told Singh. In his response, IITian Baba said“I have pursued aerospace engineering from IIT Bombay( IIT Bombay se padha hua hun)”.

Surprised to know his qualifications, the reporter asked him how he got into the world of spirituality. In his answer, Singh said that he was always inclined towards it. He had studied philosophy during his graduation as well.

“How did you reach here (Aap is awastha mein kaise pahuche),” asked the reporter. To this, Abhay Singh replied,“Ye awastha toh sabse best awastha hai”

Born in Haryana, Abhay Singh started teaching at a coaching centre to earn money and pursue his passion of photography. Later, he decided to become a monk.

“I lived in Bombay for four years. Later, I switched to photography and arts, just like 3 idiots. I taught at a coaching center after graduation for one year. Meanwhile, I prepared for an entrance exam in photography,” he said in the video.

“If you keep pursuing knowledge, where do you reach? This is where you reach,” he added.