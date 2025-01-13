Verizon Foundation Donates $1 Million Towards Southern CA Wildfire And Windstorm Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- 3BL) Verizon

NEW YORK, January 13, 2025 /3BL/ - The Verizon Foundation is stepping up to support communities devastated by the Southern California fires and windstorms with a total of $1 million in donations. The contributions aim to provide much-needed aid and resources to support firefighters and the community.

The donations include $500K to the American Red Cross and $500K to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation (LAFD ). The American Red Cross donation will support emergency relief efforts in the LA area.

The LA Fire Department Foundation donation will help cover the costs of essential tools and safety equipment for LAFD firefighters, including hydration backpacks, wildland brush tools and emergency fire shelters.

"The fires and windstorms are absolutely devastating, and Verizon Foundation is stepping up immediately to ensure support reaches those who are in such urgent need," said Donna Epps, Verizon's Chief Responsible Business Officer. "The Verizon Foundation is supporting the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation as they provide relief for communities to contain the fire and keep people safe.”

“The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those impacted by the devastating wildfires in California,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. We are so grateful for partners like the Verizon Foundation as we work together to provide relief and hope for communities in the wake of this heartbreaking disaster.”

“Our LAFD firefighters continue risking their own safety to defend our communities as the Palisades Fire rages on,” said LAFD Foundation President Liz Lin.“We must do everything we can to ensure they have the tools and equipment they need to protect homes and lives. We cannot thank Verizon enough for this incredible support.”

Media contact

Alexis Madrigal

...

Hope Arcuri Armanus

...