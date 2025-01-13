TCI Nomination Day Set For January 14

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PROVIDENCIALES, TCI – The General for the Turks and Caicos Islands are scheduled to be held on Friday, 7 February 2025, and Nomination Day is set for Tuesday, 14 January 2025.

“All potential candidates must register their names, and party symbols, and make the required deposits no later than Nomination Day,” says TCI communications.

Nomination Pack Availability : Nomination packs are available for any candidate wishing to register in the upcoming general elections. These packs can be collected from the Elections Office in Providenciales and Grand Turk. Candidates must thoroughly review the pack and ensure that they meet the requisite requirements.

Nomination Process: To complete the nomination process, candidates must:



Obtain a payment voucher of $500 from the Elections Department in Grand Turk or Providenciales, or from the District Commissioners' Office in South Caicos, Middle Caicos, and North Caicos.

Make payment into the government treasury. Only cash and credit card payments will be accepted at the treasury and sub-treasuries. Submit the Treasury receipt along with the completed nomination documents to the designated Returning Officer. These documents must be accompanied by a valid photo identification.

Submission of Nomination Papers: District candidates must lodge their nomination papers with the Returning Officer in the electoral district where they intend to run. All-Island candidates may submit their nomination papers to a Returning Officer in any electoral district.

Submission Times: Nomination papers will be accepted on Tuesday, 14 January 2025, during the following hours:

Morning: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM – Afternoon: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Returning Officer Locations: Below are the designated locations for the Returning Officers in each district on Nomination Day:



ED 01 – Grand Turk North: House of Deliverance Centre, Lighthouse Road;

ED 02 – Grand Turk South: HJ Robinson High School Auditorium;

ED 03 – South Caicos: Community Centre, District Commissioner's Office;

ED 04 – Middle & North Caicos: Kew, Community Centre;

ED 05 – Leeward, Providenciales: David Been Premises, Leeward Highway;

ED 06 – The Bight, Providenciales: Ianthe Pratt Primary School;

ED 07 – Richmond Hill/Cheshire Hall: Gustavus Lightbourne Sports Complex;

ED 08 – Blue Hills, Providenciales: Church of God of Prophecy, Church Office;

ED 09 – Five Cays, Providenciales: Felix Morley Community Centre; ED 10 – Wheeland, Providenciales: Bethany Baptist Church School (B.E.S.T. School);

For additional information, please contact the Elections Office in Grand Turk (Pond Street) or Providenciales (Caribbean Place), or call 649-338-2304 or 649-246-7742.

Election Contact: Lister Dudley Lewis Supervisor of Elections Phone: 649-338-2304.

