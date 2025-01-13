Afghan Refugees Deserve Special Support: Former US House Speaker

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Newton Gingrich, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, stated that Afghan refugees who fought alongside American forces and risked their lives deserve special support. He emphasized that America must not abandon its allies in difficult circumstances.

In a television interview with CBS, Gingrich highlighted that Afghan refugees who saved American lives and opposed the merit an exceptional level of care and assistance.

During the“Face the Nation” program, Gingrich explained his efforts during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan to collaborate with various individuals to help evacuate America's allies from the country.

He stated,“When someone is fully allied with you and risks their life alongside you, you cannot abandon them. This is a fundamental principle.”

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 resulted in the deaths of at least 13 American soldiers and led to the collapse of the Afghanistan government.

More than three years after the withdrawal, many former U.S. collaborators remain outside the U.S., waiting in other countries for a chance to begin a new life.

Recently, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the renewal of agreements to transfer Afghan allies to the United States, signaling continued efforts to fulfill America's commitments to its partners.

Despite the relocation of 183,000 Afghan citizens, including local allies, over the past three years, many are still awaiting resettlement. Addressing their needs promptly is critical to upholding U.S. values and global credibility.

The Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program plays a vital role in supporting Afghan allies. Expanding its scope and streamlining the process would help provide the security and opportunities these individuals deserve for their sacrifices and loyalty.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram