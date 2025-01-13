Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Third Rear Brake Light (ADA-105)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a third rear brake light that would indicate how hard the brake pedal is being pressed," said an inventor, from Whitesburg, Ga., "so I invented the P. I. L. PRESSURE INTENSITY LIGHT. My design would allow following motorists to adjust speed and maintain a safe distance."

The patent-pending invention provides an informative third rear brake light for vehicles. In doing so, it would accurately alert and inform a following motorist for a faster reaction time. As a result, it helps prevent serious rear-end collisions, and it increases travel safety. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ADA-105, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED