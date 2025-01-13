Fixture For The 15Th Silver Cup 2025 Tournament Revealed During Annual Press Conference And Live Draw

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 13th January 2025 – DUBAI, UAE: T he 15th edition of the prestigious Silver Cup, a highlight of the UAE's high-goal polo season, is set to kick off on 15 January 2025. The Dubai Polo Cup Series (DPGCS) revealed the fixture during a live draw and press at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort, promising another thrilling showcase of elite polo talent and competition.

Under the recognition of the of Dubai, with support from the Dubai Sports Council, and the UAE Polo Federation, the Silver Cup marks the opening of the Dubai Polo Cup Series (DPGCS), featuring an impressive 20-goal handicap.



The DPGCS calendar for 2025 includes:



Silver Cup (20-goal handicap): 15th January to 1st February



Gold Cup (20-goal handicap): 5th to 22nd February



Dubai Challenge Cup (8-10 goal handicap): 1st – 9th March



Polo Masters Cup (6-8 goal handicap): 1st – 5th April

Dubai Cup (6-8 goal handicap): 14th – 19th April



Recognised by the World Polo Tour (WPT), the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series (DPGCS) tournaments rank among the most prestigious polo competitions worldwide, including categories such as the WPT Championship Cup, WPT Cup, and WPT Challenge Cup.



Since its inception in 2009 with 10-12 goal handicaps, the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series (DPGCS) grown significantly to host 20-goal handicap games, rivalling world-class polo events in Argentina, the USA, the UK, and Spain. Recognized for its exceptional organization and competitive spirit, the DPGCS has attracted elite players, renowned sponsors, and a global audience. Its evolution underscores its status as a key fixture in the international polo calendar and a driving force in advancing the sport's prominence in the region.

HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council said:“Dubai Sports Council is pleased to support the Silver Polo Cup 2025, a world-class tournament that embodies the spirit of excellence and competitiveness for which Dubai is famous. As one of the highest-ranked tournaments on the UAE Polo calendar, the tournament will attract five elite teams to compete for the title. Hosting the tournament is an opportunity to promote and develop polo in the country and the region, and to showcase the great progress witnessed by the sports sector in the UAE globally. It also enhances Dubai's position as a global hub for sports and distinguished top-level events. The tournament is an opportunity for a large audience of more than 200 nationalities to enjoy exciting matches that combine strong competition and playing strategies with sportsmanship, providing an exceptional experience that showcases the best of polo in a vibrant and luxurious environment”.

“We appreciate the efforts of our dear friend and brother Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor, Chairman of the UAE Polo Federation and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, in launching initiatives and giving great attention to this game, so that it has made significant contributions to the field of sports tourism and the sports economy. We also thank the UAE Polo Federation for their tangible efforts to develop this sport and spread its practice in the country by organizing a large number of tournaments throughout the season, leading up to the World Championship. The current Federation has a future vision that will develop the game in the country, in addition to the presence of a specialized player at the head of the federation and the head of the tournament organizing committee that will contribute to this development”. Saeed Hareb adds.

Mr. Mohammed Al Habtoor, Founder of the Dubai Polo Gold Cup; and Vice Chairman and CEO of Al Habtoor Group, said:“The Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series continues to set new standards for the sport of polo. From its humble beginnings in 2009 to becoming a 20-goal tournament, the series has firmly established itself as a key fixture in the global polo calendar. Recognised by the World Polo Tour, we are not just hosting polo events-we are shaping the future of the sport. I invite everyone to join us for an exhilarating season of polo, starting with the Silver Cup.”

The Silver Cup Final is set to take place on February 1st, 2025, on the grounds of Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club. Five teams will be competing, including:

Bangash Polo Team

Patron: Haider Bangash

Players:

Haider Bangash (0)

Frederico Von Potobsky (5)

Genaro Ringa (7)

Tomas F. Llorente Jr. (7)

Dubai Wolves Polo Team

Patron: Habtoor Al Habtoor

Players:

Habtoor Al Habtoor (1)

Felix Esain (6)

Santiago Laborde (6)

Benjamin Panelo (7)

Habtoor Polo Team

Patron: Mohammed Al Habtoor

Players:

Mohammed Al Habtoor (0)

Bartolome Bayugar (5)

Juan Jaureche (7)

Bautista Bayugar (8)

UAE Polo Team

Patron: HH Sheikha Maitha Bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Players:



HH Sheikha Maitha Bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (0)

Rosendo Torreguitar (6)

Lucas Monteverde Jr. (7)

Teodor Lacau (7)



Sanctioned by the Hurlingham Polo Association (HPA), the Silver Cup 2025 adheres to international standards and is officiated by HPA-qualified umpires. Classified within the World Polo Tour's WPT Cup category, it offers significant ranking points: 60 for winners, 30 for finalists, 15 for semi-finalists, and 8 for all the participants.

The Silver Cup continues to uphold its reputation as a premier event, advancing the prominence of polo in the region and drawing international attention to the UAE's dynamic polo scene.