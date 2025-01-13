Swiss Employers Reluctant To Give Staff Pay Rises

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Most Swiss employers are reluctant to spontaneously give their employees a salary hike, according to a survey by recruitment firm Robert Walters.
This content was published on
January 3, 2025 - 12:35
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Les employeurs suisses rechignent à augmenter leurs salariés
Original
Read more: Les employeurs suisses rechignent à augmenter leurs salarié
Português
pt
Patrões suíços hesitam em aumentar salários
Read more: Patrões suíços hesitam em aumentar salário
中文
zh
瑞士雇主不愿主动给员工涨薪
Read more: 瑞士雇主不愿主动给员工涨
+ Get the most important Swiss news directly in your inbox
Only 34% of employees received a raise without having to ask for one in 2024.
+ Unions and employers have wildly different pay expectations
A third of employees asked for nothing, and therefore got nothing, while 14% had their request for a raise turned down, says the recruitment firm in a press release. And 11% had to change employer to obtain a better salary.
+ Read more: what's on the Swiss economic horizon in 2025?
Stagnating incomes have an impact on employee satisfaction. Only 4% of those surveyed said they were“very satisfied” with their current remuneration, while 36% were“dissatisfied” with their salary, judged to be below their expectations.
Nearly half of employees surveyed plan to change jobs if they don't get a raise by 2025. And almost three quarters of them expect to get a raise this year.
+ Swiss salaries: high, stable, yet not enough for many
As for employers, 51% think that their employees are satisfied with their salary, while 30% are convinced of the opposite. Some 74% say they will give their employees a raise in 2025.
Robert Walters contacted 16,750 people based in Switzerland to carry out its survey.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here , if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click
here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to
... .
MENAFN13012025000210011054ID1109084390
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.