GOVX Named Entitlement Partner For NASCAR Xfinity Series Race At Phoenix Raceway

Multi-year agreement positions GOVX as an Official Partner of Phoenix Raceway and establishes the GOVX 200 race

PHOENIX, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Raceway,

NASCAR, and GOVX, the shopping exclusively for current and former military, first responders, emergency medical professionals, educators, and other service personnel, announced today an official multi-year partnership, headlined by an entitlement of the spring

NASCAR Xfinity Series race held at Phoenix Raceway. The inaugural GOVX 200 will take place March 8th.

"We are beyond excited and honored to partner with NASCAR and Phoenix Raceway to serve as the title sponsor of the GOVX 200," said Alan Cole, GOVX CEO. "Together, we will honor the passion, speed, and dedication that have come to define the sport and continue to connect the GOVX community in new and thrilling ways."

As Title Sponsor of the GOVX 200, the GOVX brand will be featured prominently throughout the raceway, including on the asphalt, a trackside billboard, track wall, and pit wall signage, safety barrier decals, and more. Additionally, GOVX will have an integrated presence within the Xfinity Series race TV broadcast on The CW.

The GOVX 200 is the second race of Phoenix Raceway's March weekend, which begins with the ARCA Menard Series' General Tire 150 on Friday, March 7, and culminates Sunday, March 9, with the Shriners Children's 500 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Phoenix Raceway will also host NASCAR Championship Weekend October 31-November 2, and as a part of this Official Partnership, GOVX will receive additional brand exposure throughout the track during this signature event.

"Phoenix Raceway has an unwavering commitment to our veterans, and we're proud to partner with GOVX, which shares that commitment to the men and women who have served our country," said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. "The 2025 season at Phoenix Raceway is going to be one for the ages, and GOVX will play a major part of it."

This partnership follows the earlier announcement of GOVX as a new Official Partner of NASCAR. Through this new partnership, GOVX will serve as the Presenting Sponsor and Official Verification Partner of the NASCAR Miltix program, offering discounted race tickets of 20% off or more to NASCAR-owned tracks nationwide, including Phoenix Raceway. Eligible service members will be able to access this benefit through both NASCAR

and GOVX .

First responders and other Americans of service will also be eligible to receive the ticket discount offering through the partnership. With an existing membership of over 9.5M, GOVX will help to amplify NASCAR's commitment to this deserving community.

NASCAR has a long-tenured and deep-seated appreciation for the military and other service personnel through initiatives such as the annual NASCAR Salutes and Troops to the Track programs, a partnership with Honor and Remember and supporting the mission of Sound Off, a nonprofit organization founded to help reduce veteran suicide through free and anonymous mental health support for veterans and service members.

Tickets for all events at Phoenix Raceway are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to visit

to secure their seats while supplies last.

ABOUT PHOENIX RACEWAY

Home to NASCAR Championship Weekend since 2020, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2025, the spring event weekend, March 7-9, kicks off the race season at Phoenix Raceway and features the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. Phoenix Raceway will once again host NASCAR Championship Weekend, October 31 – November 2. During the action-packed, three-day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including concerts, corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, weddings, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, and driving schools. For more information, visit

and download the new NASCAR Tracks App at /nascar-tracks-app/ .

ABOUT NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup SeriesTM, NASCAR Xfinity SeriesTM, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck SeriesTM), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports AssociationTM (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar ChampionshipTM, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit

and , and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.



ABOUT GOVX

GOVX is dedicated to serving those who serve our country and communities – military service members, first responders, law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals, educators, and other government service personnel. With a customizable suite of solutions, GOVX provides leading brands who share in our mission with a unique opportunity to support this deserving audience. Through our flagship ecommerce site, GOVX, brands can authentically reach a growing community of 9.5M+ members with their own storefront. More than 1K trusted brands currently have a storefront on GOVX, offering unbeatable deals to those who serve. With our verification app, GOVX ID, brands can easily enable service member discounts within the checkout flow of their own sites. More than 3K brands currently utilize our GOVX ID technology to honor service members. By leveraging GOVX marketing services solutions, brands can effectively amplify their products or services within our engaged and exclusive community and reinforce their support for Americans who make a difference. In addition to providing unmatched value to those who serve, GOVX also donates a portion of every order to nonprofits who serve the military and first responder community. To-date we have donated more than $1.5M through our GOVX Gives Back initiative. For more information, visit .

