Nayara Energy Partners with Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025 as the official ‘Fuelled By Partner’

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13 January 2025: Nayara Energy Limited, one of India’s leading integrated downstream oil companies and largest private fuel network is proud to announce its association with the 20th edition of Asia’s prestigious Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM 2025) as the ‘Fuelled By Partner’. Promoted by Procam International, the race is one of the top 10 marathons in the world. The collaboration reaffirms Nayara Energy’s resolve to fuelling the dreams of an unstoppable India while promoting the importance of holistic well-being and inspiring individuals to lead healthier lives.

Speaking about the partnership, Alessandro des Dorides, CEO Nayara Energy, said; "We are excited to announce our partnership with the 20th Tata Mumbai Marathon as the official Fuelled by Partner. This partnership reflects Nayara Energy’s commitment to fuelling the aspirations of an unstoppable India that is energising a new wave of growth in the country. We believe as India progresses, it is pertinent for individuals to adapt a healthier lifestyle and experience the positive impact of running on their overall wellbeing.”

Welcoming Nayara Energy to the illustrious list of TMM Partners, Vivek Singh Joint Managing Director, Procam International said, “Since its inception in 2004, the Tata Mumbai Marathon has been a catalyst for change, firmly placing India on the global running map. Today, we are thrilled to welcome Nayara Energy as our Fuelled By Partner and supporting Tata Mumbai Marathon’s mission to inspire change and build a more health conscious and sporting society. Together, we look forward to creating a lasting positive impact.”

Running has a profound impact on the lives of individuals, fostering team spirit, discipline, and a sense of accomplishment. This one of its kind partnership with an energy company reinforces the spirit of a new age nation that is fiercely ambitious and is energising a new wave of growth across the globe.

With this collaboration, Nayara Energy aims to strengthen its connect with a new age India while spreading awareness about the benefits of fitness and fostering a spirit of unity and perseverance.

The landmark 20th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon is set to take place on Sunday, January 19, 2025, and will be flagged off from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.





