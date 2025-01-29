Israel To Sever Ties With UN Palestinian Refugee Agency

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Jan 30 (IANS) Israel said it would sever all ties with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) starting on Thursday, accusing the agency of employing Hamas operatives and enabling "terror activity" in Gaza.

"UNRWA is riddled with Hamas," Israeli Foreign spokesman Oren Marmorstein said on social X. "Beginning January 30, Israel will cease all engagement with in accordance with Israeli law," he wrote.

Marmorstein reiterated Israel's commitment to humanitarian aid reaching Gaza but said assistance would be channeled through "alternative organizations," including other UN agencies, international NGOs, and foreign governments, Xinhua news agency reported.

An Israeli law passed in October 2024 mandates an end to UNRWA's operation on Israeli land -- including East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed in a move not recognised internationally -- and contact with Israeli authorities from Thursday. It also bars Israeli officials from any contact with UNRWA. The move has drawn condemnation from international leaders and aid groups.

UNRWA, which provides vital healthcare, education, and emergency services to millions of Palestinians, denied the allegations and said it has received no formal evidence from Israel to substantiate the claims.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Tuesday that the agency has been the target of a "fierce disinformation campaign" to "portray the agency as a terrorist organization."

The headquarters of UNRWA is facing an immediate shutdown due to bans passed by the Israeli legislature in October. These restrictions threaten the organization's operations across the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, where UNRWA provides crucial support to around 2 million Palestinians, many of whom are homeless as a result of the ongoing 15-month Israel-Hamas war.