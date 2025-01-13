Uniting Through Yoga: HSS Announces 18Th Annual Health For Humanity Yogathon For Public Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Health for Humanity Yogathon 2025

Surya Namaskar, a yogic practice honoring the sun, offers proven physical and mental benefits. Join the Yajna to embrace and a balanced mind.

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) announces the eighteenth annual“Yoga for Health, for Humanity Yogathon” or“Surya Namaskar Yajna” (SNY). This program runs from January 18th to February 2nd, 2025. Participants of all ages, genders, races, ethnicities, nationalities, and faiths are invited to kickstart the New Year with health awareness and practice.

Surya Namaskar is a yogic practice performed in reverence of the sun. Research shows several physiological and psychological benefits when performed regularly. It consists of ten physical postures performed in a graceful, continuous sequence. The Surya Namaskar Yajna seeks to promote the practice and its benefits among all Americans who aspire to a fit body and balanced mind.

Since its inception in 2007, participants from 43 states have actively participated in the Yogathon through Yoga centers, community organizations, schools, and colleges, and also as individuals. Regardless of their faith and belief, these participants have performed over four million Surya Namaskars over the past several years. This is a testament to the success of the Yogathon in achieving inclusion in communities nationwide while promoting public health and well-being equitably.

Acknowledging this, community leaders and elected officials across the nation also appreciate this initiative and encourage their residents to participate in the Health for Humanity Yogathon and benefit from a healthy lifestyle. The Yogathon has received numerous proclamations from American mayors, governors, US Congressmen, and US Senators. It also found recognition in the Congressional records in 2017. The“Let's Move” initiative of then First Lady Michelle Obama declared HSS as a partner in 2012 in cognizance of the Yogathon.

About Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS):

HSS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, independent, voluntary cultural organization with over 230 chapters across the United States. It organizes service activities and community outreach projects to promote discipline, self-confidence, teamwork, and selflessness. Through civic duty, responsibility, and volunteerism, HSS fosters a dynamic and flourishing Hindu-American community and instills pride in its members' Hindu heritage. Learn more at .

