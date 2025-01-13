Orchid Black Adds Digital Health Executive To Leadership Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Growth Services Firm Welcomes Damon Auer to Drive Value Optimization for Healthcare Companies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchid Black, a leading growth services firm with a uniquely aligned engagement model designed to drive profitable growth for tech-forward companies, is pleased to announce that Damon Auer , a seasoned innovator and digital entrepreneur, has joined the firm's leadership team as a Managing Partner. With Auer's expertise, Orchid Black aims to deepen its impact in the rapidly evolving healthcare technology sector.

U.S. healthcare spending surpassing $5 trillion in 2024 , the industry faces mounting pressure to deliver better outcomes while improving efficiency and scalability. Auer brings decades of experience in digital health, innovation, and strategic leadership, making him a valuable addition to Orchid Black's mission of helping companies maximize value creation. His role will focus on guiding healthcare technology companies through high-growth phases by leveraging Orchid Black's proven methodologies for value optimization.

"The healthcare industry is the biggest in the world and is on the doorstep of a personalization transformation," said Damon Auer. "I've been fortunate to work with incredibly innovative and passionate digital health leaders and am excited to bring Orchid Black's value-optimization capabilities to the AI-charged digital health companies enabling the future of healthcare. It's a great time to be a digital health entrepreneur."

Auer's addition to Orchid Black underscores the firm's commitment to helping mission-driven, growth-stage technology companies achieve transformative success. As healthcare technology accelerates toward AI-driven solutions and personalized care models, Auer's leadership will help Orchid Black position its clients at the forefront of this revolution.

