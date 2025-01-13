Houston School Fair At Minute Maid Park Combines Fun And Opportunity For Texas Students And Families

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

1,000+ parents, students, and school representatives to celebrate K-12 options at school fair

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, is opening its doors for the annual Houston School Fair, where families can explore school options while enjoying a day of festivities. This free, family-friendly event will celebrate school choice with a blend of resources and entertainment, creating a memorable experience for students and parents alike.

This free community event will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Minute Maid Park's Union Station Lobby and Atrium. Schools in attendance will include KIPP Texas Public Schools, YES Prep Public Schools, Etoile Academy Charter School, and The Varnett Public School, alongside organizations like the Houston Food Bank - School Programs and many others. Families will have the opportunity to connect directly with representatives from these institutions and explore the diverse learning options available in the Houston area.

Families will have the chance to meet representatives from a variety of schools in the Houston area, including traditional public, public charter, magnet, private schools, and online learning. Attendees can also enjoy unique attractions like batting cage experiences and a photo opportunity with Orbit, the beloved Houston Astros mascot, in addition to face painting, balloon twisting, and complimentary snacks.

Information and assistance will be available in English and Spanish throughout the event.

"Families Empowered has been connecting parents in Houston to the schools they want to choose for their children for the last 15 years," said Colleen Dippel, founder and CEO of Families Empowered, the event's organizer. "We're proud to bring this successful event back year after year, making the process of talking to a huge number of schools far easier, and more fun, for families."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include over 27,000 events and activities nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

This event is organized by Families Empowered, a non-profit organization that helps families understand and navigate Texas school choice and all of the educational options available to them in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Tarrant County.

Location Details:

Minute Maid Park is located at 501 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002. The event will take place at the Union Station Lobby and Atrium.

Families can RSVP at HoustonSchoolFair or in Spanish at schoolchoiceweek/events/2025-houston-feria-escolar/ .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED