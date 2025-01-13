Experior Financial Group, Inc. Welcomes Ben Pehrson As Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Driving the Next Phase of Innovation in Services

- Lee-Ann Prickett, Chief Operating Officer and Co-FounderCHEEKTOWAGA, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Experior Financial Group, Inc., is proud to announce the appointment of Ben Pehrson as Chief Officer (CTO). In his new role, Ben will oversee Experior's technology initiatives, ensuring that the company's IT infrastructure and systems are aligned with its mission to provide exceptional service and solutions to its clients and agents.Ben brings a wealth of experience to the role, with a career dedicated to building technology as a driver for business success. As CTO, Ben's primary focus will be ensuring that technology is a true enabler for the business.“I believe IT should be the 'department of yes,' helping the organization achieve its goals rather than creating barriers,” said Ben Pehrson.“At Experior, I'm excited to continue fostering a business-centric approach to development, leveraging agile methodologies to make systems more flexible and responsive to the company's needs.”Ben joins Experior from his home in Salt Lake City, Utah where he lives with his wife, Cassie, and their five children. Outside of work, Ben has a passion for sports and beekeeping, pursuits that reflect his team-oriented and methodical approach to challenges.Lee-Ann Prickett, Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of Experior Financial Group, Inc. expressed her enthusiasm about Ben's appointment:“We're thrilled to welcome Ben to Experior. His commitment to making IT a strategic partner in our business aligns perfectly with the approach our development team has been fostering. His vision and leadership will undoubtedly elevate our technology capabilities and ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation in the financial services industry.”Ben will build upon the strong foundation established by Lee-Ann and the development team, further enhancing Experior's technology platforms to support the company's growth and adaptability in an ever-changing market.For more information about Experior Financial Group Inc. and its leadership team, please visit Experior Financial Group: Empowering Life Insurance Agents.About Experior Financial Group, Inc.Experior Financial Group, Inc. is a leading financial services company with headquarters in Cheektowaga, New York and Guelph, Ontario Canada. Founded on principles of integrity, innovation, and inclusivity, Experior empowers agents and serves families across the USA and Canada. With its agent-focused Tribrid model, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled support systems, Experior is one of the fastest-growing IMO's in the USA , MGAs in Canada and committed to delivering exceptional service and fostering community engagement.For media inquiries, please contact:

