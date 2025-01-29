عربي


Ares Strategic Mining Inc

1/29/2025 12:14:53 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:28 AM EST - Ares Strategic mining Inc : Announces the settlement of consulting fees with MIB & S Partners and Roy EI Durr, further solidifying key strategic relationships that support the Company's growth and development that will be important for the planned launch of the operation in Utah. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C are trading unchanged at $0.16.

