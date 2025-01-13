Qatari Aid Plane Arrives In Damascus

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A Qatari plane arrived at Damascus International Airport, carrying humanitarian aid including 37 tons of food, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development.

This assistance comes as a continuation of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to provide relief to our brothers in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic and contribute to addressing their humanitarian conditions.

This is the fifth Qatari plane to land at Damascus International Airport, and the tenth within the Qatari air bridge, which confirms the State of Qatar's great interest and full support for Syrians.