Heydar Aliyev International Airport Sees Record Growth In 2024, Gains Global Recognition

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Heydar Aliyev International Airport wrapped up 2024 with major
infrastructure advancements, a substantial increase in passenger
traffic, and strengthened its position as the region's leading
aviation hub, Azernews reports, citing the
airport's press service.
Record-breaking performance
In 2024, the airport served 7.5 million passengers, a 31%
increase compared to 2023. The airport handled 59,238 flights and
expanded its route Network to 80 destinations. passengers now have
access to a broad selection of travel options across Europe, Asia,
and the Middle East through 40 airlines, including 18 low-cost
carriers.
Foreign airlines carried 3.5 million passengers on international
flights, while national carrier AZAL transported 3.3 million
passengers. Transit travel saw exceptional growth, with the number
of transit passengers rising 130% to 373,383.
On the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route, 24% more flights were
operated compared to 2023, totaling 3,419 flights, although
passenger turnover grew by 4%, reaching 728,000 people.
International recognition
2024 was a significant year for Heydar Aliyev International
Airport in terms of international recognition:
- The airport was named the "Best Airport in Central Asia and
the CIS" by the Skytrax World Airport Awards.
- It won the "Best Airport Staff of Central Asia and the CIS" award
for the third consecutive year.
- As a member of the International Airports Council (ACI EUROPE),
the airport has access to cutting-edge standards and
technologies.
Modernization and innovation
As part of its strategic development plan, the airport completed
several key infrastructure projects in 2024:
- Full reconstruction of one runway to international
standards.
- The construction and repair of 4,332 meters of new roads.
- Installation of modern self-service check-in and baggage drop-off
kiosks, reducing waiting times and streamlining pre-flight
procedures.
Environmental commitment
The airport also made strides in environmental
sustainability:
- CO2 emissions were reduced by 8%.
- 260 kWh of electricity was saved due to system upgrades.
- The airport achieved the "Reduction" stage, the second level of
the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program.
Looking ahead, 2025 will see further expansion of the route
network, the introduction of new technologies to enhance service
quality, a continued focus on safety standards, and ongoing efforts
to reduce the airport's carbon footprint.
