Heydar Aliyev International Airport Sees Record Growth In 2024, Gains Global Recognition

Heydar Aliyev International Airport wrapped up 2024 with major infrastructure advancements, a substantial increase in passenger traffic, and strengthened its position as the region's leading aviation hub, Azernews reports, citing the airport's press service.

Record-breaking performance

In 2024, the airport served 7.5 million passengers, a 31% increase compared to 2023. The airport handled 59,238 flights and expanded its route to 80 destinations. now have access to a broad selection of travel options across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East through 40 airlines, including 18 low-cost carriers.

Foreign airlines carried 3.5 million passengers on international flights, while national carrier AZAL transported 3.3 million passengers. Transit travel saw exceptional growth, with the number of transit passengers rising 130% to 373,383.

On the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route, 24% more flights were operated compared to 2023, totaling 3,419 flights, although passenger turnover grew by 4%, reaching 728,000 people.

International recognition

2024 was a significant year for Heydar Aliyev International Airport in terms of international recognition:

- The airport was named the "Best Airport in Central Asia and the CIS" by the Skytrax World Airport Awards.

- It won the "Best Airport Staff of Central Asia and the CIS" award for the third consecutive year.

- As a member of the International Airports Council (ACI EUROPE), the airport has access to cutting-edge standards and technologies.

Modernization and innovation

As part of its strategic development plan, the airport completed several key infrastructure projects in 2024:

- Full reconstruction of one runway to international standards.

- The construction and repair of 4,332 meters of new roads.

- Installation of modern self-service check-in and baggage drop-off kiosks, reducing waiting times and streamlining pre-flight procedures.

Environmental commitment

The airport also made strides in environmental sustainability:

- CO2 emissions were reduced by 8%.

- 260 kWh of electricity was saved due to system upgrades.

- The airport achieved the "Reduction" stage, the second level of the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program.

Looking ahead, 2025 will see further expansion of the route network, the introduction of new technologies to enhance service quality, a continued focus on safety standards, and ongoing efforts to reduce the airport's carbon footprint.