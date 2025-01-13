Dhoom 4: Check When Ranbir Kapoor Will Start Shooting, What We Know So Far About Cast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ranbir Kapoor is making headlines after the news about Dhoom 4 shooting captured spotlight. The Brahmastra actor, who is currently working on his upcoming movie“Love and War”, is set to begin shooting for Dhoom 4 from next April, India Today Digital reported.

According to a source familiar with the matter,“Kapoor will need to have a different look for Dhoom 4 and before starting that, he will wrap up his two existing projects," India Today reported. The source added,“Dhoom 4 is expected to go on floors next April.”

The report suggests that the production team is searching for two female leads and an antagonist for the film. Key contenders to play the antagonist in the film are being considered from the South, the source said.

Dhoom series

The blockbuster Dhoom series produced by Yash Raj Films, is set to bring its sequel Dhoom 4 soon. Dhoom 3, the latest instalment to the franchise clocked in nearly ₹557 crore worldwide. It emerged as one of the highest-grossing film franchise in Indian Cinema.

Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra reprised their roles as Jai Dixit and Ali Khan in Dhoom 3 while Aamir Khan featured as the antagonist. Katrina Kaif and Tabrett Bethell played supporting roles in the movie.

Love and War - Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film“Love and War” will star Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Set against a war backdrop, Love and War is a romantic drama, which is scheduled for a grand release on March 20, 2026.



Ramayan - Nitish Tiwari's Ramayan is also in the pipeline. The 42-year-old actor will play the role of Lord Ram in Ramayan, while the role of Sita will be played by Sai Pallavi. In this mythological epic, Yash will feature as Ravana. This big budget movie is estimated to be made on a budget of ₹835 crore and is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release. Animal Park - Furthermore, Animal's sequel Animal Park is also in the pipeline. Sandeep Reddy Vanga helmed Animal is confirmed to be a three-film franchise, India Today reported.

