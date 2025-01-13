Steve Jobs' Wife Laurene Powell Jobs Not Allowed To Touch Shivling At Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As the Maha Kumbh 2025 began, Laurene Powell Jobs , the wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.



During her visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Powell Jobs could not touch the Shivling inside the sanctum sanctorum. Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri, the Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Niranjani Akhara, explained the reasons.

“She is very religious and spiritual. She wants to learn about our traditions... She respects me as a father and a Guru... Everyone can learn from her. Indian traditions are being accepted by the world...” Maharaj told news agency ANI.

| At Maha Kumbh Mela, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for digital fraudsters

He explained that there was no controversy regarding Laurene Powell Jobs' visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and clarified that he wanted to emphasise this. As an Acharya, he said it was his duty to follow traditions, uphold fundamental principles, and maintain proper conduct. He referred to her as a daughter and said Maharishi Vyasananda was also present. He added that his entire family performed the 'Abhishek' and offered worship.“She was given prasad and a garland, but there is a tradition that anyone other than a Hindu cannot touch Kashi Vishwanath. If I do not maintain this tradition, then it will be broken...”

During the visit, Maharaj mentioned that they prayed for the successful completion of the Maha Kumbh without any obstacles or difficulty.

| Maha Kumbh begins in Prayagraj, PM Modi extends greetings

Maharaj told reporters outside the temple on Saturday,“Today, we have come to Kashi to pray to Mahadev that the Kumbh is completed without any obstacles... I came here to invite Mahadev.”

He further explained,“As per our Indian tradition in Kashi Vishwanath, no one other than a Hindu can touch the Shivling. That's why she was made to view the Shivling from outside... She will also stay for the Kumbh and take a dip in the Ganga.”

The Maha Kumbh, being celebrated after 12 years, is expected to attract over 45 crore devotees. During the event, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.