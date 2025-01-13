4SIM Hosts Meeting With 2024 Internship Program Graduates
The Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth
Industrial revolution (4SIM) held a meeting with graduates of its
2024 internship programs, Azernews reports.
During the event, 4SIM Executive Director Fariz Jafarov welcomed
the graduates and expressed gratitude for their contributions to
various projects implemented by the organization throughout the
year.
In total, interns from nine universities participated in
projects such as the "Data Portal of the National Economy" and
"Successful Solutions for the Application of Industry 4.0
Technologies in the National Economy," contributing to pilot
solutions related to artificial intelligence.
The interns also played active roles in key events, including
the“InMerge” Innovation Summit,“Baku ID,”“Edu Expo 2024,” and
COP29.
Highlighting major accomplishments, the event noted the launch
of the "ArcGIS" project in collaboration with Esri, a global leader
in geographic information systems. Additionally, the pilot phase of
the "4SI Academy" project with Coursera has been completed, and
preparations for the "National Program" project are underway.
Looking ahead to 2025, 4SIM plans to implement new initiatives,
including blockchain technology training through the "Binance
Academy" project with Binance and a training project on industry
4.0 technologies in collaboration with Apple.
The event concluded with the presentation of certificates to the
interns, recognizing their efforts and achievements during the
program.
