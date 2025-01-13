4SIM Hosts Meeting With 2024 Internship Program Graduates

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial (4SIM) held a meeting with graduates of its 2024 internship programs, Azernews reports.

During the event, 4SIM Executive Director Fariz Jafarov welcomed the graduates and expressed gratitude for their contributions to various projects implemented by the organization throughout the year.

In total, interns from nine universities participated in projects such as the "Data Portal of the National Economy" and "Successful Solutions for the Application of Industry 4.0 Technologies in the National Economy," contributing to pilot solutions related to artificial intelligence.

The interns also played active roles in key events, including the“InMerge” Innovation Summit,“Baku ID,”“Edu Expo 2024,” and COP29.

Highlighting major accomplishments, the event noted the launch of the "ArcGIS" project in collaboration with Esri, a global leader in geographic information systems. Additionally, the pilot phase of the "4SI Academy" project with Coursera has been completed, and preparations for the "National Program" project are underway.

Looking ahead to 2025, 4SIM plans to implement new initiatives, including blockchain technology training through the "Binance Academy" project with Binance and a training project on industry 4.0 technologies in collaboration with Apple.

The event concluded with the presentation of certificates to the interns, recognizing their efforts and achievements during the program.