Announcing The 1St Place Genre Winners Of The 2024 Pencraft Book Awards - 8Th Annual Competition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "2024 showcased an abundance of literary talent, and we are honored to recognize our First Place Winning entries," said David Hearne, Editor-in-Chief of the PenCraft Book Awards. "These awards honor exceptional contributions to literature and celebrate the remarkable authors whose work enriches the cultural lives of their readers. This year's competition was incredibly competitive, presenting our judges with the difficult task of evaluating submissions of outstanding quality. We deeply appreciate their dedication and commitment to selecting the very best."

The 1st Place Fiction Winners of the 2024 PenCraft Book Award Competition are:

Audio Books Near the Danube Bridge BY Catherine Allen-Walters with Elisabeth Hartig Lentulo

Children - 4th-6th BE A SCRIBE! Working for a Better Life in Ancient Egypt BY Michael Hoffen

Children - Activity Books Fun with Mathematics BY Sumita Bose

Children - Animals Books Miso and Kili's Flying Adventures: New Island Friends BY J.M. Chrismer

Children - Christian Books The Land of Hearts BY Antwinette Scott

Children - Concept Dino Style BY Rob Ambrose

Children - Dealing With Emotions No School, My Rules! BY Stephanie Henson

Children - Early Childhood Education Baby Dragon Finds His Family BY Sheryl Bass

Children - Fantasy & Magic DRIFTERS REALM BY AnneMarie Mazotti Gouveia

Children - K-3rd - Fable A World of New Beginnings BY Melissa Garin

Children - K-3rd - General Mia's Mouses BY Joseph Licari

Children - Literature DANNY LOVES VIDEO GAMES BY Mr. Luna

Children - Mystery & Wonders Nicky Mittens and the Hungry Unicorn BY John Marsella

Children - Nature Books What's New Inu? BY Nicci Belter

Children - Preschool The Places We Call Home BY Kim Ann

Children - Preteen The Noble Adventures of Beryl and Carol BY Jeremy Sherr

Christian - Devotion/Study Why Wait To Be Happy? BY Mark Arens

Christian - Fantasy/Sci-Fi Son of the Doomsday Prophet BY Steven Byers

Christian - Fiction The Medici Quest BY Jeff Raymond

Christian - Historical Fiction Waiting at the Sliprails BY Sara Powter

Christian - Living Reflecting His Glory BY Kim Kinney

Fiction - Action The Wanderer: The Planetary Fixer Trilogy Book 1 BY Patrick Ramos

Fiction - Adventure DRIVING FOR JUSTICE BY Justin Kojok

Fiction - Chick Lit WALK-INS WELCOME BY Sue C Dugan

Fiction - Cultural Little Miss Linda- BAD Girls of Montgomery BY Linda Holloway

Fiction - Drama RUNNING AS FAST AS I CAN BY John Graham

Fiction - Fantasy Reign of the Ancients BY R.E. Davies

Fiction - General Loving the Dead and Gone BY Judith Turner-Yamamoto

Fiction - Historical Tatae's Promise - You will live... you will tell BY Sherry Maysonave

Fiction - Horror Digger BY Arjay Lewis

Fiction - Humor The Spy Who Hated Me BY Haris Orkin

Fiction - Intrigue Deep Utopia BY Nick Bostrom

Fiction - Mystery - General Eyes Shout Secrets BY Charles Hyde

Fiction - Mystery - Sleuth Murder Outside the Box BY Saralyn Richard

Fiction - Paranormal The Neighborhood Witch BY Christopher Mason

Fiction - Realistic The Fragility of Light BY Heather Lonczak

Fiction - Science Fiction First BY Randy Brown

Fiction - Short Stories/Anthologies Dead Dreams BY Sandeep Kumar Mishra

Fiction - Southern Mean Low Water BY Stephanie Alexander

Fiction - Supernatural Undertakers Inc. BY JC Compton

Fiction - Suspense Blindspot BY Maggie Smith

Fiction - Thriller - General A Deadly Game BY Gayle Brown

Fiction - Thriller - Terrorist The Daedalus Protocol BY Jeff Sheckter

Fiction - Women Tough Trail Home BY Marie Watts

Graphic Novel/Comic Lycan: Solomon's Odyssey BY Dennis Robinson

We are excited to honor the 1st Place Fiction Winners of the 2024 PenCraft Book Awards! This year's competition saw a record-breaking number of entries across a wide range of genres, from the heartwarming children's story What's New, Inu? by Nicci Belter to the gripping thriller The Daedalus Protocol by Jeff Sheckter. The field was filled with exceptional talent, elevating the competition to new heights. Showcasing the best of both traditional and independent publishing, these authors have brought innovative stories and fresh perspectives to the literary world, highlighting the dynamic diversity of today's storytelling.

PenCraft Book Awards have been conducting literary competitions since 2017. Its parent company is AuthorsReading. Winning a PenCraft Book Award boosts a book's visibility and credibility. Readers trust our awardees, knowing their book was meticulously vetted. PenCraft Book Awards recognize a wide range of writers, from emerging talents to established authors. PenCraft Book Awards fosters an appreciation for storytelling and serious writing. They believe great literature transcends boundaries and enriches our understanding of the world. The PenCraft Book Awards fosters an appreciation for diverse voices and perspectives by showcasing these exceptional works.

But as much as we celebrate our winners, we also must acknowledge the hard work of all the other participants who were not award recipients. We understand the dedication and passion it takes to write a book, and we commend each and every one of you for your efforts. While not everyone can win, each submission plays a crucial role in shaping the literary landscape by contributing to the diversity of voices and stories available to readers.

We encourage all writers to continue pursuing their craft, honing their skills, and sharing their unique perspectives with the world. The PenCraft Book Awards intends to always be there to recognize exceptional writing and support authors on their journey.

PenCraft Award-winning books offer readers a vibrant tapestry of experiences, ideas, hopes, and dreams. These are books that are skillfully brought to life by our exceptional authors; these literary gems have earned recognition on the global stage. 1st Place PenCraft Book Award Winners achieve lasting acclaim, cementing their legacy in the world of contemporary literature.

SOURCE PenCraft Book Awards