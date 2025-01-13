Israel to violate cease-fire agreement that took place in November 7, 2024
1/13/2025 1:57:31 AM
Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) underlined that Israeli military pursued to violate a cease-fire contract that started on November 27 previous year.
Reports shows that Israeli warplanes stroke regions close to the city of Jinta, east of Baalbek.
In a statement, the Israeli army approved that according to intelligence news, it stroke many Hezbollah locations in Lebanon with airstrikes.
It stated the Israeli army had informed the cease-fire monitoring mechanism that these locations represented a threat to Israel's home front and army, but no action had been taken in replay.
The strikes, in line to the Israeli statement, were particularly directed at Hezbollah's smuggling roads used for sending weapons along the Lebanon-Syria border.
Second article of the cease-fire contract says that the Lebanese authority will stop Hezbollah or any other armed groups in Lebanon from starting missions against Israel and Israel will not perform any military assaults by land, sea or air on individuals, military or state locations in Lebanon.
