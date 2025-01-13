Zoran Milanovic Secures Landslide Victory In Croatian Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Croatia's incumbent president, Zoran Milanovic, has won a decisive victory in the second round of the presidential election, securing 74.66% of the votes.

Azernews reports, citing Croatia's State Election Commission (SEC), that based on data from 99.48% of polling stations, Milanovic garnered 1,114,383 votes. His opponent, independent candidate Dragan Primoratz, supported by the ruling Croatian Union Party, received 378,172 votes, accounting for 25.34%.

Voter turnout was recorded at 44.16%.

In the first round of held on December 29, Milanovic led with 49.09% of the vote, while Primoratz managed 19.35%. Milanovic's resounding win in the second round cements his leadership for another term.