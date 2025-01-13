Zoran Milanovic Secures Landslide Victory In Croatian Presidential Election
Date
1/13/2025 12:06:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Croatia's incumbent president, Zoran Milanovic, has won a
decisive victory in the second round of the presidential election,
securing 74.66% of the votes.
Azernews reports, citing Croatia's State
Election Commission (SEC), that based on data from 99.48% of
polling stations, Milanovic garnered 1,114,383 votes. His opponent,
independent candidate Dragan Primoratz, supported by the ruling
Croatian Democratic Union Party, received 378,172 votes, accounting
for 25.34%.
Voter turnout was recorded at 44.16%.
In the first round of voting held on December 29, Milanovic led
with 49.09% of the vote, while Primoratz managed 19.35%.
Milanovic's resounding win in the second round cements his
leadership for another term.
MENAFN13012025000195011045ID1109082141
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.