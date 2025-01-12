Brazil Ranks 80th in Global Rule of Law Index: A Sobering Reality Check

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's position in the 2024 Rule of Law Index, published by the World Justice Project, paints a concerning picture of the country's and institutional framework. The South American nation ranks 80th out of 142 countries, scoring 0.50 on a scale from 0 to 1, below the global average of 0.55.



The evaluates countries based on eight key factors, including power constraints, absence of corruption, and fundamental rights. Denmark leads the pack, followed by Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Germany. Venezuela languishes at the bottom of the list.



Brazil's performance in the Criminal Justice category is particularly alarming. It ranks 113th out of 142 countries, scoring a mere 0.33 compared to the global average of 0.47. The country's judicial impartiality score is a dismal 0.10, tying with Venezuela .



Corruption remains a significant challenge for Brazil. It ranks 77th in the Absence of Corruption category with a score of 0.45. The legislative branch fares even worse, ranking as the second most corrupt globally, surpassed only by Haiti.



These figures underscore the urgent need for reform in Brazil's legal and political systems. The country's struggle with corruption and judicial impartiality hampers its progress towards a robust rule of law.



The index serves as a wake-up call for Brazilian policymakers. It highlights the critical areas requiring immediate attention to improve the country's standing in the global rule of law landscape.

Brazil's poor performance in key areas like judicial impartiality and legislative corruption raises questions about the effectiveness of its democratic institutions. These issues directly impact citizens' trust in the government and the country's overall stability.



The World Justice Project's findings offer a roadmap for improvement. By addressing corruption and enhancing judicial independence, Brazil could significantly boost its rule of law score and create a more just society for its citizens.



As Brazil grapples with these challenges, the international community watches closely. The country's ability to overcome these hurdles will shape its future on the global stage and its citizens' quality of life.

