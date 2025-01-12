Bangladesh Expresses Deep Concern To India Over Border Fencing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Bangladesh expressed its deep concern over the border fencing during a meeting on Sunday with Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma at foreign in Dhaka.

According to reports, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said that Bangladesh foreign secretary Mohammad Jashim Uddin conveyed his government's deep concern over the border fencing to Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma and appealed to implement the existing understanding for border management.

"Such activities particularly the unauthorised attempt to construct barbed wire fencing and the related operational actions by Border Security Force (BSF), have caused tensions and disturbances along the border," the foreign secretary said in a statement.

The Bangladeshi official also expressed concern and disappointment over a recent killing of a Bangladesh citizen at Sunamganj by BSF. Jashim Uddin "strongly resented these acts of killing and called for urgent action by the Indian authorities to stop recurrence of such incidents and conduct enquiries into all these border killings and take actions against those responsible."

According to media reports, the Indian High Commissioner told reports after the meeting that he met the Bangladesh foreign secretary to discuss New Delhi's commitment to ensure a crime-free border and addressing the challenges of smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking.

He also hoped that understandings will be implemented and there will be a cooperative approach to combating crime adding there is an understanding with regard to fencing the border for security.

Bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh deteriorated after the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government was ousted following massive protests in August 2024 and her subsequent fleeing to India. (end)

