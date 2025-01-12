Tight Security In Poonch For PM Modi's Visit To Jammu And Kashmir

(MENAFN- IANS) Poonch, Jan 12 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, security arrangements have been tightened in Poonch district. Special checkpoints have been set up on the main roads, and are being thoroughly inspected.

These security measures are particularly significant as Poonch is located near the India-Pakistan Line of Control, and there have been recent reports of activities in the area.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Z-Morh Tunnel on the Sonamarg Srinagar-Leh highway, which is of strategic importance. The opening of this tunnel is expected to bring a new revolution in regional development and connectivity, especially during the winter months. It will also play a crucial role in boosting tourism and the local economy in the region.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the preparations for the tunnel's inauguration and inspected the site in Sonamarg. He shared stunning pictures and aerial views of the tunnel on social media, highlighting its benefits, particularly making winter travel easier for both tourists and locals.

Satvinder Pal Singh, who travelled from Jammu to Kashmir by car, said, "I was just coming from Jammu, and I noticed that security has been tightened everywhere along the route. This heightened security is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir on Monday. A security alert has also been issued, and vehicles are being checked. I feel glad that whenever we are stopped, we comply and allow our car to be checked because it's our duty. Moreover, the police forces deployed for our security are always ready to protect us 24/7."

Local resident Mohammad Fareed Malik said, "As you can see, people in Jammu and Kashmir are eagerly waiting for Prime Minister Modi's visit. This is a moment of joy for us. The security forces of the country have always played a vital role in safeguarding our people, and their deployment continues today. The security arrangements have been strengthened ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, and security forces are stationed everywhere, whether it's the police, CRPF, Indian Army, or other agencies on the streets. It is our responsibility to stay vigilant to prevent any untoward incident."