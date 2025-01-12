AAP Mlas Helping Bangladeshis Get Fake Aadhaar Cards: Smriti Irani

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Accusing AAP of indulging in illegal activities, former Union Smriti Irani on Sunday said evidence has come to light regarding the creation of fake Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and PAN cards for illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area.

She said the illegal activity was being facilitated by AAP MLAs and that the party's members were deeply involved in this fraudulent operation.

Irani stated that due to the actions of AAP, there has been an unlawful encroachment on the rights of Delhi and the country, which has become a matter of serious concern.

She said complaints about the issuance of fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and voter IDs led to the filing of a case at the Sangam Vihar police station in Delhi in December 2024. During the investigation, it was discovered that fake Aadhaar cards were being produced through a shop in Sector 5, Rohini, Delhi.

She said the shop owner revealed that the establishment had been facilitating the creation of Aadhaar cards for illegal infiltrators and Bangladeshis.

The investigation further found that the accused, Ranjeet and his associate, Afroz, were issuing fake birth certificates through an authorised centre, which were then used to generate fraudulent Aadhaar cards, she said.

The former Union minister stated that after the arrest of the accused, Ranjeet and Afroz, the investigation revealed a disturbing truth through the analysis of data from seized laptops.

A total of 26 Aadhaar update forms were found, bearing the signatures and stamps of AAP officials. Among these forms, the stamps and signatures of AAP Rithala MLA Mohinder Goyal and Bawana MLA Jai Bhagwan, were discovered, she said.

During questioning, 15 individuals admitted that they had obtained fake Aadhaar cards and had secured the signatures and stamps of these MLAs on their updated forms, she said.

Additionally, 10 people revealed that they personally went to MLA Goyal's office and had his staff assist them in obtaining the signatures and stamps on their forms, she said.

Irani highlighted that the Delhi Police had served two notices to AAP MLAs and their staff members for investigation, but there has been no response from the Aam Aadmi Party so far.