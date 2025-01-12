Visit Qatar Launches Digital Raffle Draw At Sealine Season
Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar's Sealine Season continues for its second week with engaging blend of adventure, entertainment, and thrilling experiences for visitors of all agesto enjoy. Adding to the line-up of activities, the Season will feature an exclusive Digital Raffle Draw, offering guests the chance to win high-value prizes by enjoying the wide range of services and attractions offered at the venue.
Visitors who spend a minimum of QR200 within the same day at the Sealine Season Camp (paid services such as activities, F&B, and The Outpost Al Barari or Belkhams Lounges) will be eligible to enter the raffle.
The raffle will take place on January 24 and will be conducted digitally to ensure a user-friendly experience, with dedicated staff available at the information desk to assist guests with any inquiries and guide them through the process.
Raffle Draw Prizes:
. Ford Bronco– 1 winner
. Cam-Am ATV – Outlander Pro STD HDS Desert Tan 2024 (Adults) – 1 winner
. KAYO 70 Full Auto (Kids) – 1 winner
. KAYO 110CC Full Auto (Youth) – 1 winner
. KAYO 180 CVT (Youth) – 1 winner
. CF Moto ZForce 800 Trail SSC 2-Seater 2025 (Adult) – 1 winner
