Visit Qatar Launches Digital Raffle Draw At Sealine Season

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar's Sealine Season continues for its second week with engaging blend of adventure, entertainment, and thrilling experiences for visitors of all agesto enjoy. Adding to the line-up of activities, the Season will feature an exclusive Digital Raffle Draw, offering guests the chance to win high-value prizes by enjoying the wide range of services and attractions offered at the venue.

Visitors who spend a minimum of QR200 within the same day at the Sealine Season Camp (paid services such as activities, F&B, and The Outpost Al Barari or Belkhams Lounges) will be eligible to enter the raffle.



The raffle will take place on January 24 and will be conducted digitally to ensure a user-friendly experience, with dedicated staff available at the information desk to assist guests with any inquiries and guide them through the process.

Raffle Draw Prizes:

. Ford Bronco– 1 winner

. Cam-Am ATV – Outlander Pro STD HDS Desert Tan 2024 (Adults) – 1 winner

. KAYO 70 Full Auto (Kids) – 1 winner

. KAYO 110CC Full Auto (Youth) – 1 winner

. KAYO 180 CVT (Youth) – 1 winner

. CF Moto ZForce 800 Trail SSC 2-Seater 2025 (Adult) – 1 winner

