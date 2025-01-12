'Crazy Drug' Yaba Worth ₹1 Crore Seized In Tripura 2 Arrested

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two persons were arrested on Sunday after banned Yaba tablets worth ₹1 crore were seized from their possession in West Tripura district, said. Acting on a tip-off, officers recovered the drugs from a truck carrying cement in the Battala area. The driver and his assistant were taken into custody in connection with the seizure, a senior police official said as reported by PTI.

Yaba tablets contains a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, also called 'crazy drug', have been banned in India.

'1,24,000 Yaba tablets were recovered': What West Tripura SP said

While speaking to reporters , West Tripura Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Kumar said, "Based on specific inputs, a police team detained one truck, coming from Meghalaya, in Battala area under the West Tripura Police Station limits on Sunday morning. During the search, 1,24,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from the vehicle's cabin. The vehicle was going to Sonamura in Sepahijala district," as quoted by PTI.

He added the tablets were seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and two persons - truck driver Jamal Hussain (44) and his assistant Mintu Barman (29) - were arrested.

."We will interrogate the arrested persons to know the source and supply point of the contraband. The police will book all the persons who are involved in the smuggling racket. The price of the seized Yaba tablets will be ₹1 crore," he said.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra's Thane district, police arrested two persons in Kachore village in Kalyan area for illegal possession and sale of codeine phosphate, officials said as reported by PTI. Cough syrups with codeine phosphate have an intoxicating effect on nerves and they are widely abused due to easy availability at pharmacies. The government has banned codeine-based syrups. The police added that they were carrying the substance illegally with the intent to sell it, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)